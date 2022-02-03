A Christian singer was healed through her faith in God months after losing her voice.

Dianne Garvis, a singer, founder of Tiaras of Hope and the 2016 Mrs. Elite American Dream, revealed that in 2019, she developed lumps in her throat which made it painful for her to even swallow.

"What felt like a lump now was multiple lumps, and when I would swallow it was literally like it would take time to get past whatever was in my throat," she told The 700 Club, shared by the CBN News.

"It started with struggling, feeling a little bruised, to having to whisper because it hurt to talk," the singer further stated.

Her husband, John, also shared his agony in watching his wife struggling with pain while he could not do anything. They feared it was cancer since Dianne just lost her mother to the disease a few months earlier.

The singer's situation lingered for months and worsened even after seeing several doctors, undergoing treatments and taking medications. She was concerned of losing her voice since it might lead to also losing her ministry.

"The fact that I was losing my voice - literally losing the instrument God has blessed me with for my ministry to share. Without my voice, there goes my ministry," she said.

Despite their frustration, they continued trusting God for healing, recalling the miracle of the LORD to Dianne when she was just 13 years old. Suffering from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, she was told to never walk again. But in 1984, she represented Florida in a beauty pageant.

She said that at that moment, she realized that God put her there as a reminder for people that God "is still in the healing business."

Then one night, while watching The 700 Club, Dianne heard Terry Meeuwsen declaring healing for someone that matches her description.

"There's someone else, you are a singer and you've lost your voice for some reason. God is giving that gift back to you so you can praise Him. Just begin to use it and you'll see you have it again," Meeuwsen stated.

Dianne said that she "grabbed" and "received" the healing for herself and tried singing. Afterward, she called her husband and son, telling them that she has been healed, though she still could not talk at that time.

But that night, she woke up from her sleep, experiencing healing.

"It was like a rubber band that popped. I woke up feeling the lumps that I was struggling to swallow past, go down and my voice came back, and miraculously, then and there, I was healed," the singer disclosed.

Immediately after her healing, Dianne could already sing and talk like she normally did. Eventually, she resumed doing her ministry.

John pointed out that "trusting God" is the only "answer" because everything is possible through Him.

"Whisper the name of Jesus. All power, all of our answers are in His name," Dianne declared.

In addition to inspiring children and women who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses through the Tiaras of Hope, Dianne also founded the Good Neighbor Program in 1999.