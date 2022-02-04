An evangelist discussed about the rising trend of microchipping, which is seen to normalize the implementation of the "mark of the beast" in the near future.

In the video shared by CBN News, Evangelist Ray Comfort, the founder of Living Waters Publications, shared that the prediction in the Book of Revelation is already beginning to happen, citing the microchipping of people in Sweden.

Revelation 13:16-17 speaks about the "mark" on the right hand or foreheads which will be required for everyone in order to "buy or sell" in the end times.

"But the scripture gives us the reason for the mark, it is for commerce," Mr. Comfort explained. "Those who don't have the mark will not be able to buy or sell."

Mr. Comfort said that in Sweden, some people are already having themselves chipped, enabling them to do business in place of using credit cards.

According to the NPR, having chips implanted on their hands allows the Swedes to access their homes, gyms and offices. The chips can also store contact details, e-tickets and social media profiles.

The evangelist said that microchips may also be used to replace vaccination cards, which is already happening among the Swedes.

"Governments who want to control the masses need a foolproof way to make sure someone is vaccinated. The only way this will work is to have mandatory implants. If you don't get it, you won't be able to buy or sell," he said.

Earlier reports disclosed that people in Sweden are already seeking to get implanted with microchips containing the records of their COVID-19 vaccination.

Mr. Comfort noted that the people are choosing to have themselves chipped in the manner stated in the Bible - on the back of their hands.

In 2017, CBN News wrote that the "Three Square Market" in Wisconsin is the first American company to chip its employees, which will be necessary to open doors, buy snacks and use computers.

Noelle Chesley, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, said at the time that the practice will be "the wave of the future."

However, she raised her concern over the possibility of mandating the use of this technology.

"Employers and individual employees don't come to the table with equal power and equal access to one another and so the question for me around the issue of microchipping employees really, in part, comes down to that. Is it really voluntary when your employer is asking you if you would like to be microchipped? Will there come a day where people who prefer not to be microchipped won't get certain jobs?" Chesley pointed out.

The professor reportedly predicted that the time will come when everyone will be required to get chipped.

"Maybe not my generation, but certainly that of my kids," she told the USA Today.

Though proponents claim there are benefits to microchipping, the Book of Revelation warns that in the last days, the enemy will use this system in marking the people who belong to his evil kingdom.

In Revelation 14, Apostle John revealed that anyone who receives the devil's mark on the hand or forehead "will drink of the wine of God's fury" and will be thrown into the lake of fire.

"And the smoke of their torment rises for ever and ever. There is no rest day or night for those who worship the beast and his image, or for anyone who receives the mark of his name," Revelation 14:11 declares.

Revelation 13:18 unveils that the mark of the beast is an equivalent of a man's number - 666.