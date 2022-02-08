Anti-COVID restrictions advocate Pastor Henry Hildebrandt of Canada, who refused to comply with guidelines and continued to hold in person church services last year, was present at Sunday's Freedom Convoy at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, where truckers assembled to protest the government's COVID vaccine mandates. The preacher likened their struggle with the story of Jericho from the Bible.

"I say Jericho did not know who had come to Jericho, and there was quite a bit of honking there as well," Hildebrandt told the crowd, as per Faithwire.

The preacher pointed to the Old Testament story in Joshua 6, in which Israelites came down and walked around the walls of Jericho six times at God's command. On the seventh day, God instructed Joshua to lead his troops around the city seven times as the priests blew their rams' horns. Finally on the seventh time, the Israelites shouted and the walls of the city came falling down.

"I have heard the trumpet blowing this week. This happening is God-ordained, and it is not just for Canada; it is global. It is prophetic. God is in it," Hildebrandt preached. "Long before man plans a reset, God is resetting. Never underestimate God's mighty power."

Hildebrandt also underscored "two answers to prayer," which may refer to the COVID pandemic-related restrictions that had been relaxed in the face of the trucker protest. He remarked that if the pastors cannot cause such restrictions to ease, the truckers "will show us how to do it."

He concluded, "That's why I'm in Ottawa and it seems like I can't leave because I thank God for the truckers that God used."

This is the second time Hildebrandt preached in Ottawa, as he also delivered a sermon during last Sunday's revolt. The preacher said to the truckers that they had been able to continue their protest "by God's grace."

During the protest, Hildebrandt accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of "hiding" amidst the trucker protest and said that the leader has not been able to "come up with one single lie that has stood the test" and said instead that the truckers, together with him, were "standing for truth."

On Monday, Prime Minister Trudeau made his first public appearance since testing positive for COVID on Monday, calling upon the protesters at the Freedom Convoy to "stop," CNN reported. The Canadian leader stated, "Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens' daily lives. It has to stop."

Pastor Henry Hildebrandt slams Justin Trudeau for lying about the Freedom Convoy protest.



The protests began on January 29 and has now entered its second week. The demonstrations began when the COVID vaccine mandate requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully vaccinated or be subjected to testing was implemented. Other participants in the rally protested mask mandates, lockdowns, and restrictions on large gatherings.

Protester James MacDonald, who has been in Ottawa since January 29, said he has no plans of leaving until the government drops its COVID measures. He remarked, "The whole event has gone beyond just vaccines, and it is now about the entire ordeal."

On Sunday, Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency. The police had already asked the mayor's office for a "significant increase" in resources to ensure everyone's safety during the rally.