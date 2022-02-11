Sean Eile, a father from Ireland took to TikTok in a now deleted video to share his experience having his child take the COVID vaccine. He said he felt guilty for letting his son get the jab because two weeks after taking it, his son died after having heart issues.

According to InfoWars, Eile's son was given the COVID vaccine on January 15. But then he suffered a heart issue while in a school playground. The father reported in the video that paramedics were able to resuscitate his dying son.

"Everyone in the house is vaccinated," Eile prefaced his story. He then went on to tell the story about how he almost lost his child to a heart issue, which diagnosis he did not fully disclose.

"I got my youngest son vaccinated on the 15th of January, and two weeks later, on the 31 of January, he was playing in school, and he had a...well I'll show you," Eile said, holding up an EKG report showing a fast heart rate.

"He basically died," Eile continued, implying that his child may have suffered a heart attack. "The ambulance was able to [resuscitate] him."

According to The Gateway Pundit, Eile admitted that his son and his family have never had any heart issues before, which is why he found it questionable that the doctors would refuse to consider that his son's heart condition was caused by the COVID vaccine.

"We've been told, 'No, it's nothing to do with the vaccine...because it only happened once,'" Eile said. "I don't know. The fact that the consultant in the hospital denied any link, so that it won't be recorded as associated with the vaccine - that's not good."

The latest safety update from Irish health authorities said that about one in 2,500 children who have received the pediatric COVID vaccine have a suspected side effect, the Irish Times reported. The Health Protection Regulatory Authority (HPRA) said in January that there were 269 reports of suspected side effects linked to the inoculation of 659,000 doses to youth aged 17 and below leading up to January 11.

Among the reports, only seven related to a child, as general COVID vaccination of five to 11-year olds only began in January, while the rest of the reports related to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old. The most commonly reported side effect was tiredness, weakness, and chest pain, as there were 257 reports related to these symptoms. Meanwhile, 189 reported nervous system issues such as dizziness, headache, fainting or feeling faint, while 112 reported gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In the U.S., more and more parents have grown reluctant to vaccinate their children against COVID. Bloomberg reported last week that COVID inoculation among children aged five to 11 have fallen to its lowest levels since the shots were first approved two months ago on November 2, 2021. The U.S. saw its lowest seven-day average of kids getting vaccinated against COVID with just 37,062 on January 28.