Arianna Armour is using social media to reach millions of people and tell them that God can "remove homosexual desires and gender dysphoria" for those who find themsevles struggling with their sexual identity. The female-born went through the same struggles herself, living as a lesbian for 14 years and even identifying as "James" for a time. Now, her mission is to share her testimony with the LGBT community.

"There are people who need me," Armour declared, as per CBN News. "There are people who need to hear what I have to say."

Armour's story began when she was born to her parents who were drug addicts. In 2005, she was adopted by a Christian family and came out as lesbian at the tender age of seven. Although she grew up in a Christian family and in church, she said she did not know Jesus.

Armour recounted that she was "LGBTQ for 16 years" and "a lesbian for 14 years and a female to male transgender for 2 years." She said, "But I also grew up in a religious Christian household. You go to church once a week, you put on your Sunday best, you listen to the pastor, you make small talk and then you go home and live your life how you want for the next six days."

