Romanian European Member of Parliament (MEP) Cristian Terhes has condemned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "tyrannical actions" against the protesters participating in Ottawa's Freedom Convoy. The protest began weeks ago, wherein truckers descended onto Parliament Hill to demand the end of COVID restrictions in the country.

Terhes, who is a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), alleged that Trudeau's response to the protests, which included invoking the Emergencies Act for the first time in history, was "reminiscent" of communist China, Breitbart reported. The Romanian leader added that Trudeau must be "isolated" by the international community over his actions.

"Justin Trudeau and his federal government must be isolated by the democratic international community to show revulsion at his tyrannical actions in Canada against peaceful protesters, who have been trampled under horse hoof as children have been batoned by federal security agents," Terhes said in a statement provided to Breitbart London.

"Such scenes are reminiscent of China, whose government he wants to imitate, not to Western democracies," Terhes alleged.

The ERC group member's comments came after at least a hundred protesters were arrested in Ottawa on Friday after the Canadian Prime Minister invoked the Emergencies Act.

According to the BBC, the Emergencies Act will empower the Trudeau administration to "prohibit public assembly, travel and the use of specific property." The Emergencies Act that the Trudeau administration is using to carry out Freedom Convoy arrests was passed in 1988 and gives the government special powers in periods of national crisis.

Terhes also took to a press conference earlier last week to compare Trudeau to Romania's communist-era dictator, Nicolae Ceaușescu. The Romanian MEP underscored how values made the Western world "strong over the history." He then denounced how the Canadian Prime Minister acted "exactly like a tyrant - like a dictator - like Ceaușescu in Romania."

Ceaușescu was historically known to have spent money excessively during Romania's time of extreme austerity. At a time that Romania was a communist country, the leader spent an insane amount of funds into "megalomaniacal" constructions such as the People's Palace, which is now one of the biggest buildings in the world.

Ceaușescu and his wife were executed on Christmas Day in 1989 following a revolution that unseated him as the country's leader.

Meanwhile, Candice Bergen, who leads the Conservative Party of Canada opposition, decried the far-left New Democratic Party (NDP) and its leader, Jagmeet Singh for supporting Trudeau's Freedom Convoy arrests and crackdowns.

Singh claims that the Freedom Convoy aimed to "overthrow a democratically elected government." Bergen argued that nobody in the House wanted to overthrow the government but instead, the people "have had enough of a Prime Minister who has divided, wedged, stigmatized, and traumatized them."

"I hope this movement for freedom and for rights is spreading all around the world," Terhes said of the Freedom Convoy protests, as per Fox News.

"Because at the end of the day, we have to make sure that those elected officials understand that they were elected into those offices for the people. Not to behave like masters of slaves."