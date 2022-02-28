The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the global organization dedicated to protect and save displaced people and communities, made an appeal on Saturday that humanitarian efforts be launched in Ukraine as thousands flee from the nation's capital, Kyiv, and as millions are still expected to do so from various cities and towns to seek safety from the Russian troops.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi announced that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have already crossed to neighboring countries due to the Russian invasion that started last Thursday.

The UNHCR also reported on Saturday that thousands have safely crossed to Moldova where local communities are already providing help and assistance to the Ukrainian refugees. In line with this, UNHCR has strengthened its operation in Ukraine and neighboring countries to assist the refugees.

"More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have now crossed into neighboring countries, half of them to Poland, and many to Hungary, Moldova, Romania and beyond. Displacement in Ukraine is also growing but the military situation makes it difficult to estimate numbers and provide aid," Grandi said.

Grandi urged that Ukrainians be protected and reminded that humanitarian consequences will devastate the world. He stressed that lives are torn apart and wars produce no winners.

"We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. Civilian lives and civilian infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times, in line with international humanitarian law," Grandi revealed.

"There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart," he stressed. "To that effect, security and access for humanitarian efforts must be guaranteed."

The Voice of America highlighted that the UN also announced Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create the worst refugee crisis in Europe since the 1950s. An estimated 4 million Ukrainians will leave their country to seek safety for their lives. As of Sunday, there are already 368,000 Ukrainians who have crossed nearby countries.

While BBC Documentary Cameraman Nik Millard shared in Twitter videos of Ukrainians fleeing in panic--cramming train station platforms in massive numbers in the hope of getting inside a train bound for Poland. Screams could be heard as each one tried to get on board the train at the same time, carrying children as young as toddlers who were brought to tears.

In the video, people carrying luggage could also be seen in streets and roads in an exodus towards train stations or towards the nearest country to Ukraine. While cars ran miles long in traffic and filled roads as Ukrainians hope to cross the border to Poland, forcing many to walk on foot. Those on foot took days to reach safety in Poland.

Ukrainians were also reported to be heading for Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary where border controls for COVID-19 allow them to flee the Russian army. Poland has announced it will not require documentation from those crossing from Ukraine in its desire to help everyone.

Most of the refugees are women, children, and the elderly since men of military age were banned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from leaving the country.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres assured Zelenskyy that the global organization will not leave Ukraine. Guterres affirmed they are determined to enhance their humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its people.

The Secretary-General stressed that the global organization and its partners will support Ukraine in this time of need. He also called out to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion and resort to peaceful means of addressing its dispute with Ukraine.