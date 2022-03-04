David Crowder revealed that he went through the process of deconstruction himself, which helped him empathize with his peers who are undergoing the same.

Professionally known as Crowder, the Contemporary Christian music (CCM) singer told The Christian Post that he deconstructed in order to be freed from the effects of "institutional experience" in the Church, which he described as something "so not like" Jesus.

He then suggested how people can respond appropriately to those who are into deconstruction.

"...our response as followers of Jesus is the most adequate response you can have because it's all based on grace... 'The response right now is, I love you.' And I haven't seen a lot of that," the singer said.

He then shared that when talking to his friends who are struggling with questions of the faith, most of them responded with the same realization he had in undergoing the process.

"It opens up a whole world instead of limiting it. There's just an opportunity for a better future and a more purposeful, meaningful way of existing when you start living in a selfless way, trying to follow how counter-culturally Jesus approached life. It seems like it's a pretty decent way to go about it," Crowder stated.

Despite the impact of post-modernism on CCM, he is glad of being able to bring the hope of the Gospel to people in these trying times.

"I kind of love the moment; I feel more like an evangelist than a singer, songwriter, artist. I think we carry the best message ever for a moment as turbulent and difficult and confusing as what we're in," he pointed out.

Despite his years in the industry, the singer admitted that music still feels like "exploration."

"... I don't understand music. I don't know how you can organize just the molecules in the air to resonate and be so beautiful," he said.

Though he is amazed with the gift the musicians have, he feels terrified about its impact on the human soul. He realized, however, that there is a "transcendent Creator" who allows them to form their music in a way that "either speaks to His glory" or to themselves.

"I would rather be a part of His story than mine," he declared.

The musician is releasing the "Milk & Honey (Deluxe) album today, March 4, which is a deluxe version of the one he released in June 2021. It contains 18 tracks, featuring his new song "King", remix of "Milk & Honey" and the live versions of the songs "God Really Loves Us" and "In The House."

He is currently on tour, visiting various cities in the country until July this year.

Crowder is a singer and songwriter from Texas, who led the award winning "David Crowder Band" in the early 2000s. But in 2012, he launched a solo career and introduced himself as simply "Crowder." He dropped the album "Neon Steeple" in 2014, which topped the Christian chart, reached No. 1 on Billboard Top 200 and earned a nomination for the song "Come As You Are."

He went on to release other albums, such as the "American Prodigal" in 2016, "I Know a Ghost" in 2018 and "Milk & Honey" in 2021. In 2017, he collaborated with Christian singer Tauren Wells for the song "All My Hope."