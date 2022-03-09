Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are coming home not to join their families but to fight a war initiated by Russia almost two weeks ago.

Not The Bee reported that more than 140,000 Ukrainians returned home to fight with their president Volodymir Zelenskyy against Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose forces have successfully devastated the city of Kharkiv from heavy shellings over the weekend.

Aljazeera reported that many of the buildings and streets in Kharkiv were utterly destroyed from air attacks and bombings. Many of the 1.4 citizens city are still in shock at the devastation brought by Russian shelling.

The big turnout of Ukrainians coming home to fight the war has prompted their government to turn down volunteers due to a lack of weapons. Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced the matter on Facebook on Monday.

"More than 140,000 Ukrainians, mostly men, have returned from Europe. Tens of thousands joined the Territorial Defense Forces. Of course, there are those who run away. But the whole world sees the Ukrainian people fighting for their country," Reznikov said.

Zelenskyy launched the International Legion of Territorial Defense to set up an international team of combatants against Russia. The invitation was sent to all NATO members, who willingly relayed the call to its citizens. Ukrainian officials said at least 16,000 foreigners have already enlisted for the Legion. The United States, as per the Voice of America, has 3,000 volunteers so far. Those who have enlisted themselves also include Belarusians, Britons, Polish, and Canadians.

Those who enlisted themselves are given specific instructions on how to join and what documents to submit, as well as, to whom to submit them. Previous combat experience is one of the requirements. Members of the Legion will be provided with instructions that include their deployment once they arrive in Ukraine. Many who have volunteered say they have been inspired by how Ukrainians fought for their country despite being outnumbered by the Russians.

Reznikov disclosed in his post that Russia had enormous losses such that the intensity of their attacks has decreased. Though Ukrainians are aware that their enemy is preparing for a new wave of attacks by concentrating their forces. The minister encouraged his men to maintain vigilance to ensure their victory until the end.

Rezkinov revealed that the Russian soldiers are ruthless, shooting at the vulnerable and even evacuees. He promised they will get back the cities Russia captured especially since they have received weaponry and additional troops to aid in the battle. The minister then prophesized that the time will soon come that the Russian army will cower and hide in caves.

"Russian terrorists don't keep their word. There is no pity even for children and women, for the wounded. They are shooting up residential neighborhoods. They are shooting at peaceful people during the evacuation. Even jackals don't behave like this," Rezkinov said."

The time when the Russian army, invaders will start hiding all over Russia's caves, unless they are sent to war with our defenders and defenders is fast approaching. We will bring back all the temporarily occupied cities and villages. Kherson, Kakhovka, Melitopol, Berdyansk and Genichesk showed that the occupiers better get away before it's too late. Let's keep the streak going! Glory to Ukraine!" He concluded.