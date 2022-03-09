Hall of Famer Tony Dungy criticized the National Football League (NFL) for its "hypocritical" action, wherein it promotes gambling but suspended a player who participated in it.

As reported by the Christian Headlines, Dungy discussed the issue through a series of tweets, following the league's suspension of Calvin Ridley in the 2022 season for betting on NFL games.

Reacting to Andrew Brandt's statement on Twitter, the retired football coach said that it is not surprising to find some players betting on games because the NFL itself advertises and makes money out of it.

"...But when we as a league encourage everyone to bet on our games, advertise betting on our players' game stats, take in big money from gambling sites & do everything we can to get our young people to embrace gambling-We can't be surprised when this happens," Dungy said.

He went on to denounce the league for leading many Americans into gambling addiction.

"Not excusing it at all I would hope NO ONE would gamble. I'VE SEEN THE LIVES IT RUINS. But I think it's hypocritical to say "Don't Gamble" then promote gambling 24/7-how much fun it is, how profitable it is. Say how we can all make money from it. But make sure you don't do it!" he also tweeted.

In 2021, NFL reportedly partnered with several gambling companies to be its "Approved Sportsbook Operators," including BetMGM, FOX Bet, WynnBET, PointsBet, DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars Entertainment.

According to USA Today, Ridley, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver, was suspended by the NFL on Monday for making bets in November 2021 while visiting Florida. After the news of his action broke out, he even shared on social media that he made $1,500 from it and does not have a "gambling problem.

But the news outlet said that Ridley is facing a "significant problem" as his suspension is characterized as "indefinite." He is also likely to forfeit his salary for 2022, which is estimated to be about $11 million, for violating the provision on the league's collective bargaining agreement.

The player can petition for reinstatement, however, in February 2023.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the people associated with the league are aware that they are not allowed to bet on NFL games.

In the letter to Ridley, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell emphasized the importance of integrity in the game which, he said, is the responsibility of everyone employed in the league.

"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success - and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league - than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league," Goodell wrote.

Despite the violation, the commissioner still commended Ridley for admitting his actions.

In 2019, the NFL also suspended Josh Shaw in the 2020 season for placing bets, while he was under the Arizona Cardinals. He was not able to play for 21 games. Though he was reinstated in March 2021, Shaw is currently a free agent.