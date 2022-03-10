Actress Jennifer Garner and Movie Director Shawn Levy talked about how important to elevate movies that can be shared by a family for it fosters family connections and strengthens one’s character.

"The Adam Project" is a time-traveling movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldaña which premiers on Netflix this March 11. The film tackles how one person can revisit his past and make amends with himself. Adam (Reynolds) as a time-traveling fighter pilot accidentally crash-lands in 2022, finding his 23-year-old self (Walker Scobell). The two Adams work together with their late father (Ruffalo) to fulfill the mission of saving the future. Along the process, Adam has been given a chance to see and heal past wounds.

Jennifer Garner plays the role of Adam's mother, Ellie, a struggling single parent who desperately loves her son. In an interview shared by The Christian Post, the actress discussed how her role represents mothers who try their best for their family yet still feel like not enough.

"I love that this film does just tackle how hard it is to feel like you're doing a good enough job. Every mom out there, every mom in the world, wants to do right by their children. And you just sometimes question it, especially when they're adolescents and teenagers, and especially if they're going through something hard," the 49-year-old actress said in the interview.

Garner said she has "no trouble" being in character for the movie as she was also a mother of three in real life. She explained what Adam is experiencing as a child who just lost his father in connection to her role of being a frustrated mother who questions herself "What else I can't do right?" According to her, the movie shows the high value of motherhood despite vulnerabilities.

In connection to the story of the movie, the actress was also asked what she'd tell her younger self if given the opportunity. "You would hope to buff the edges of times where maybe I wasn't as kind as I could have been, or maybe I acted selfishly or moved through the world too brashly. Those are the moments that I would love to go back and have a redo," Garner replied.

Meanwhile, Levy said in the interview, there's a "temptation to run from one's past because either we're embarrassed or we cringe at some of those memories." The film shows how can a person who's struggling with feelings of anger and abandonment can re-examine his grown-up behaviors and issues once he was given the chance to re-visit his younger years. It reflects the importance of family relationships in building one's character.

According to the director, people result to anger and resentment because "it's easier than being sad". "Somewhere along the way, you forgot the difference," he added. He encouraged viewers to never lock into such emotions and live an open-hearted life.