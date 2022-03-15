An unnamed high-ranking official of the United States government disclosed on Monday the deep concerns the Biden Administration has over China's alleged available assistance to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Aljazeera reported that the senior official made the statements after United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had an "intense seven-hour session" with China's Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi in Rome, Italy. Fox News explained that Sullivan's meeting was scheduled after Biden had a virtual meeting in November with China's President Xi Jinping.

"We do have deep concerns about China's alignment with Russia at this time. And the national security adviser was direct about those concerns and the potential implications and consequences of certain actions," the senior official said to reporters, to whom he requested anonymity.

Meanwhile, the White House said in a statement that Sullivan's meeting in Rome involved a substantial discussion on Ukraine. It also raised that the American government consistently communicates with China on this issue.

"They also underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China," the White House statement said.

Before the meeting in Rome, Sullivan emphasized in an interview with CNN on Sunday that they will not allow China to provide any assistance to Russia.

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country anywhere in the world," Sullivan said.

These statements were reinforced by United States Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price during a press briefing on Monday after Sullivan's meeting. Price stressed that Sullivan has warned China not to support Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

"We have communicated very clearly to Beijing that we won't stand by. We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses," Price said.

Price also refused to comment to a question raised by one of the reporters during the briefing whether China has already heeded the request of Russia for military assistance. What Price affirmed is Sullivan clearly expressing to Jiechi the United States' concern on China providing aid to Russia.

"The National Security Advisor and our delegation raised directly and very clearly our concerns about the PRC's support to Russia in the wake of the invasion, and the implications that any such support would have for the PRC's relationship not only with us, but for its relationships around the world," Price disclosed.

Price elaborated that anyone aiding Russia would also have difficulty with America's allies in Europe and the Indo-Pacific. He reiterated that the purpose of the National Security Advisor's meeting with China in Rome was to clearly convey such concerns and discuss its implications.

In addition, when the reporter persisted, Price declined to confirm that China was already providing support to Russia. He did reveal that the US government is strictly monitoring China and other countries from providing any form of support to Russia. He stressed that China would be more of help if they would bring an end to the senseless violence and brutality of "Putin's premeditated war of choice."

China reportedly did not denounce Russia's invasion of Ukraine but did urge the latter put to a restraint on it. China also expressed its support to talks that would end the war.

China, on the other hand, has rebuked the news on aiding Russia. China Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijan said that the United States is spreading disinformation. Lijan alleged that the United States is targeting China on the issue of Ukraine out of "malicious intentions."

While Russia echoed China's sentiments by denying it is seeking aid from China. Russia emphasized that it has enough resources it needs to fulfill its aim of denazifying Ukraine in its "special military operation."