Evangelist Franklin Graham expressed reservations on the Daylight Savings Time becoming permanent, raising the need to spread the Light of Christ during these times.

The Samaritan's Purse president reminded the public what the Daylight Savings Time is for. Graham said it was implemented to conserve energy during the first World War, which eventually was used in the 1960s as a national standard. He also cited the use of the standard twice a year-March and November-that at times confuses people who forget to set and reset their clocks on the designated night of its use.

"What do you think about the Sunshine Protection Act?" Graham asked on Facebook on Tuesday.

"The Bible has a lot to say about light. Jesus tells His followers, 'You are the light of the world...let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven' (Matthew 5:14, 16). There's so much turmoil in the world around us, let's be reminded to bring as much light as we can for as long as we can, sharing the truth, love, and hope of God's Son Jesus Christ with a hurting and dark world," he added.

Graham's statements come after the United States Senate unanimously passed on Tuesday the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which is otherwise known as H.R. 69. The bill was already forwarded by the Senate to the House for review. As per the Boston Globe, the bipartisan legislation would most likely be welcomed by Northeast Americans once it is signed into law by President Joe Biden.

The Providence Journal reported that the bill, which permanently establishes the Daylight Savings Time across the country, was sponsored by the White House. The bill is said to benefit commuters who could come home early and children who could play an extra hour after school.

According to the US Congress website, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 or H.R. 69 was introduced in January 2021 by Florida Representative Vern Buchanan and co-sponsored by Florida Senator Marco Rubio. The act was under the House Energy and Commerce Committee before it was referred to the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce the month after.

Graham's post received 45,000 reactions, 6,000 comments, and 3,600 shares as of writing time. It garnered a mixture of sentiments from those who agree and disagree with the Sunshine Protection Act. A respondent on Graham's post, Cheryl Husmann, pointed out the shallowness of the bill that was passed in the face of so many more important matters in need of the Senate's attention.

"Really? This is what the Senate passed? We have massive inflation, will be facing food shortages this coming year, millions pouring over our near to non existent border, fentanyl from China killing hundreds, criminals running rampant on city streets and public transport and a rabid animal invading a sovereign country and joining forces with China and Iran, AND this Is what they spent time on?" Husman pointed out.

On the other hand, Kristen Renee Read, raised the danger of the time change to sleeping patterns, especially to those who have sleeping disorders. While a mother, Rebecca Rayman, raised the difficulty of putting kids to sleep when it's nine o'clock in the evening yet there is still daylight outside.

Meanwhile, Barbara Lang raised how she loved having more light by the end of the day. Lang said she looks forward to the Sunshine Protection Act becoming a law since she finds it hard to keep changing the time. Patty Furl Herdlick, to lighten matters, said that the bill would be "the one and only thing" Biden would sign as "a good idea."