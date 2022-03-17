Nine people were killed on Monday in Burkina Faso, Africa by armed fighters said to be linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS.

The International Christian Concern said the victims were collecting water when the attack happened in Arbinda, a small town in Burkina Faso. The fighters have been attacking the province of Soum for three days in an attempt to gain control of it. The region is said to be at the intersection of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. Thirty people have died since the attacks began.

As per Africa News, the attack particularly happened on the morning at the drilling installations located in Tonri Oulo. The militants were trying to sabotage the installations.

A source of the Associated Press said that part of those who died were four members of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland. The members tried to counter the attack of the militants but failed since they were poorly armed and trained as civilian auxiliaries of the army. Local officials have confirmed the attack and revealed it was a part of prior sabotage attacks.

"We have recorded about ten victims, including seven deaths. Two other boreholes were sabotaged by the terrorists," the official said.

"A few weeks ago they had already sabotaged the mobile phone installations, and now they are trying to asphyxiate the town by cutting off all supplies," the official added.

Arbinda Mayor Boureima Werem, on the other hand, disclosed that the jihadists have deployed a new strategy that targets water towers and pumps. This is seen in the recent attacks that resulted in many deaths.

The jihadists have previously attacked the Namentenga province on Sunday, which left 13 military police officers and two civilians dead. A separate attack took place in an informal goldmine in the Oudalan province where nine people were killed.

A local expert on security issues, Mahamoudou Sawadogo, told AFP that the group's modus involves cutting off the access and communication routes of strategic towns to isolate it. The said towns will then serve as their rear base. This is seen in the group's attacks in the region of Dori, which is 100 km from Arbinda.

According to the Voice of America, protests were held in January by residents of Burkina Faso out of their frustration with the government's lack of control in the situation. Killings have been constantly happening in Burkina Faso despite the presence of foreign troops, which in turn have led to a lack of confidence in the government.

The turmoil started in 2012 when militants took over Mali. France intervened in the junta but insurgents seized the territory after regrouping in recent years.

In the face of the string of violence, International Christian Concern has called on the public to pray for Burkina Faso and to an end to Islamic extremism.

"Pray for those who engage in horrendous crimes against humanity, that they will experience the love of Jesus and be guided from darkness to light. Please also pray for the Lord to protect and strengthen the persecuted church, and to provide healing to all of those affected by violence," the organization pleaded.