Some churches in America have organized events to help the motorists pay for gas as its prices continue to rise.

According to The Christian Post, the Kingdom City Church (KCC) in North Carolina organized the "Gas on God" on March 12, giving away $35 gas cards to more than 300 individuals.

KCC Pastor Brian Carn himself spent $10,000 of his own money for the initiative. He also thanked the church members who participated in the event.

"I am extremely grateful for what we was able to do. As you notice, so many people's lives was touched today. You got an opportunity to experience what I get to experience as a result of changing the lives that God has allowed me to change. You were able to minister to people. One lady came and said, 'I don't need gas. I just need prayer.' This is what it's all about. God is so faithful..." Carn stated.

Last Saturday, five other churches held similar events to help the people in their communities.

The New Life Covenant Church in Chicago gave away fuel to the first 200 cars at a gas station in South State Street between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

The Mount Zion Baptist Church in North Carolina also helped the first 200 cars at a local gas station.

Further, the Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Alabama provided $25 of free gas to 100 cars.

The Church of God and Christ in Missouri, on the other hand, raised about $1,000 to fill up cars at the JC Mart in West Dunklin Street.

In Mississippi, The West Point Baptist Church partnered with three local fuel stations to bring down the gas prices by $1 for an hour.

Last Thursday, Willie Wilson, a millionaire in Chicago spent $200,000 to give away $50 of free gas to individuals at 10 fuel stations in the city. WGN9 added that Wilson plans to expand his spending to $1 million this week for the same cause.

From 7 a.m. on March 24, locals and residents will be given $50 worth of gas at 46 fuel stations in Illinois until the money runs out.

"The need among the community is so great. Soaring gas prices have caused a hardship for too many of our citizens," Wilson said in a statement.

The ban on Russian oil has immensely affected the price of crude oil. CNN explains that though the United States (US) does not rely heavily on Russia for fuel, oil is priced through a global market and the latter is last year's second biggest producer in the world, providing 9.7 million barrels daily.

The coronavirus pandemic is also impacting the surge of gas prices as oil producers are struggling with their workforce and are pushed to purchase specialized equipment instead.

In his article on the New York Post, Nick Loris, vice president of public policy at the Conservative Coalition for Climate Solutions, shares that the "poor policy decisions" of the current administration have also contributed to the rise of gas prices. He criticizes the cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline's construction, as well as discontinuing the lease of federal properties.

Loris argues that such actions will only increase the country's dependence on sources which are "hostile to American interests" and "with less rigorous environmental standards."

"...Congress and the administration should recognize America's global leadership in oil production is an economic, environmental, and geopolitical advantage. Working with our allies, American producers can be a global leader in supplying affordable gas prices and the international model for environmental and climate stewardship," he further states.