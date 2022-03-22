Twin baby girls born at 21 weeks and three days in Fort Myers, Florida were released from the Golisano Children's Hospital on Monday.

The Christian Headlines said the twins, Avery and Emersyn Davis, only weighed one pound at birth but are now thriving. While Wink News highlighted that Avery and Emersyn broke records for being the youngest micro premie twins to survive and go home from the hospital. Babies born at 22 weeks or less are hard to save. Yet the twins now weigh 7 pounds after recovering the last 137 days in the hospital.

According to the twins' mother, Taylor Davis, she went to the Golisano Children's Hospital in October when she started going into labor. Taylor disclosed that she laid upside down for six days on the hospital bed in the hope of keeping her twins inside her womb longer. She feared they might die after the doctors estimated the twins were not viable.

But Taylor did not listen to what they said, she and her husband, Mark, would just settle for that. At that time, she also didn't know if giving birth to her twins early would endanger her life.

"I cried the whole time and I wasn't crying like happiness. I was crying in fear of are they going to be able to save her," Taylor told Wink News.

"I knew that I could not live with myself if I did not try absolutely everything no matter if that meant risking my own life to save them," she added.

Taylor and Mark eventually surrendered the life of their babies into God's hands. Taylor then gave birth to Avery on October 29 at a weight of only a pound. But Emersyn did not come out yet and only did so three days later through an emergency C-Section on November 1. Emersyn weighed 1 pound and 1 ounce at birth.

"It is crazy because they are twins but they are completely opposite, born three days apart, different months, different ways of being birthed and completely different personalities. It is just so funny how they are twins but they couldn't be more different," Taylor shared.

The C-section was conducted because Taylor suffered complications and started bleeding. Taylor disclosed that she felt she was dying at that time. Everything was done in a hurry to save her life when they brought her in for the C-section, she didn't even have time to say goodbye to her family. She recalled Mark and her mother were running after her as they brought her into the operating room.

"They were running down the hall chasing my bed and I just kept on begging the doctors to just tell my other children that I love them and that I was sorry and I just kept on saying please save my baby, please save my baby," Taylor said.

The doctors did save her baby, as well as, Taylor, too. Their faith in God, the doctors, and nurses have been rewarded with miracles--her life and her twins. Taylor attests that the doctors and nurses do confirm repeatedly the miracle, especially for her twins. They tell her that they don't see something like that ever happening before. Plus, Taylor also acknowledged the miracle of becoming a "girl mom" that she has always wanted to be.

Now, the twins have come home and met their three other siblings. Taylor emphasized that they finally feel complete as a family. She said that she will always remind Avery and Emersyn of the strength they exhibited in the past months. She will also show them their journey that is just so special.

"We are just so blessed. There are really no other words. It is unreal," Taylor underscored.

Last November, Guinness World Records declared Curtis Zy-Keith Means as the world's most premature baby for being born at 21 weeks and one day. Means was born on July 4 with his twin sister, C'Asya, who died a day later. The twins were supposed to be due in November, making them 132 days or 19 weeks premature.