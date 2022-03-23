Wendy Farrell and her husband had helped 31 orphans and five caregivers to escape the war in Ukraine, but are now in need of visas to let the refugees wait out the war in the United States.

As per CBN News, Farrell had adopted one daughter from Ukraine eight years ago. For years, the couple from Springfield, Missouri teamed up with an orphanage in Western Ukraine. Through those years, they were able to buy a bus that recently allowed children ages 2-17 and their caregivers to escape to Krakow, Poland.

Farrell felt the need to help ever since the war started in Ukraine. She wanted the orphans to get to the U.S. safely while waiting for the war to subside. However, travel visas are yet to be approved in July.

"We are needing visas for 30 children and three caregivers. Our orphanage in western Ukraine, for the moment, remains intact. Overall, our children are doing remarkably well. They are safe and with caregivers who love them deeply. They are scared and worried but know we will take care of them and continue to keep them safe," Farrell said in the interview.

According to her, the children were currently anxious to be settled in a "dorm-like setting in Poland."

"We desperately need assistance in speeding up the visa process. The consulate in Krakow is low on staff and is expediting business visas only. We believe the U.S. needs to send reinforcements and prioritize visas for the most vulnerable first," Farrell said.

"We have been amazed at the Ukrainian Consulate's work ethic. They are working around the clock to process paperwork for Ukrainians. Our consulate has no appointments available until July and is doing nothing to help the two million refugees here in Poland," she added.

Farrell was glad to know how "amazing and welcoming" Polish were to their neighbors. According to her, Poland will never forget the events of WWII and they're sad to witness what is happening in Ukraine. However, they were concerned about how long will the crisis continue and how much-hosting refugees will cause.

"The U.S. has abundant resources and should take some of the burdens off of Poland and other European countries. The support here in Poland is unsustainable," she said.

Based on the report, Farrell would not leave the orphans as long as it takes to get them safe.

"I will not leave them. I have five daughters at home who need me, but my children here need me as well and I am their advocate and support," she said. Their goal is to let the orphans and the caregivers return to Ukraine once it's already safe for them to go back and continue their ministry.

This mission is part of the 1U Project, a non-profit organization serving Ukrainian orphans and their communities.

"The events unfolding in Ukraine seem far away, yet they touch the hearts and lives of so many here in America. We are currently on the ground in Poland to support Children's Path and other Ukrainian refugees," the organization statement on their website.