A Preschool teacher at Turning Point Christian School got criticized after parents caught her in a video leading several preschoolers to an anti-Biden chant saying, “we want him out.”

According to ABC 7, an Eastvale mother was infuriated after she discovered the video posted on a school messaging app last February 18.

"I was just in shock. I had to watch it multiple times to realize, is this really happening?" Christina McFadden, a parent, said..

In an eight-second video, the teacher was asking the preschoolers "Who's our president?" Then the preschoolers would respond, "Biden!"

Then the teacher would ask them again, "What do we want to do with him?" The preschoolers would respond twice, "We want him out! We want him out!"

According to the parent, her daughter said the words "We want him out!" when she picked her up from school that afternoon. "The first thing she said to me when I picked her up was "We want him out," said McFadden. "That was the great message she learned that day. Her first history lesson," she said in dismay.

Based on the report, the video was taken down from the messaging app about three hours after it was posted. The school administrator sent a message asking for forgiveness to those parents the video had been sent into.

"We use Brightwheel as a parent communication app to share about your child's day and activities. Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions," wrote in the message.

"We are sorry for any misunderstanding this could of (sic) created. With courtesy towards the families of our campus and the children in the classroom I am asking you to please not share with others or post the video on any social media platform," the administrator continued.

The Eyewitness News said they tried reaching Turning Point Christian School through phone and email yet they did not receive an immediate response.

"It's unclear what, if any, disciplinary action was taken against the teacher," said in the report.

McFadden said the school did not disclose any information if the teacher got disciplined or not. The school affirmed that the teacher was "repentant" and "had learned from her mistake."

"It doesn't matter, at this point, which side of the fence you're on. This can happen in your child's classroom, and it is happening," said McFadden.

Dr. Tyrone Howard, a professor of education at UCLA, commented regarding the behavior of the teacher. "I've always believed the role of teachers is not to indoctrinate students about what to think. It's to help develop critical thinking skills so students can make their own decisions," said Howard.

According to him, private institutions might have different guidelines and procedures but he's unsure whether these leadership officials would want teachers telling their political statements with their students.