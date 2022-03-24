Several members of the United States Marines disclosed in an interview that their faith in God helped them survive their boot camp and become part of the country's elite fighting force.

CBN News traveled to South Carolina's Parris Island and interviewed newly graduated members of the US Marines stationed at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot. Interviewees stressed that keeping a relationship with God helped them survive their military training.

Jacob Watson, who is honored to bear the title of United States Marine, told CBN News before his graduation that he could not have succeeded in his training if not for God. Watson said he never thought he could become a Marine since he had so many things he needed to conquer because of fear. Yet his faith was the blessing that got him through.

"Without a doubt, the only, the only way I believe at least I got through this was faith in Christ 'cause a bunch of the stuff, like I said, mentally, was kind of scary and intimidating, but faith, I'll tell you what, it gets you a long ways," Watson said.

LCPL Bernadette Pacheco shared the same sentiments. Pacheco recounted having thoughts of self-doubt. But then, Pacheco highlighted, that her faith helped her succeed.

"I remember thinking, 'Maybe I can't go through this?' But I remember just thinking, 'Well, if I have come this far, then God can definitely get me through the rest of it,'" Pacheco said.

While Tyler Crawford, a new Marine himself, recalled experiencing a lot of difficulty during the forming week that required help. Crawford said his faith provided him with the solution. He revealed that he went to church and also prayed to God for his needed words of encouragement. Surprisingly, the next day, he heard three songs played back to back whose lines spoke to him.

"'You're an overcomer; you're in the fight 'til the final round'. So I fought all the way throughout boot camp," Crawford said.

According to the Marines, having a chaplain around was also most helpful. The Marine Corps Recruit Depot of Parris Island has nine chaplains, whose role includes ensuring every individual on the grounds can freely practice their religious liberty. They ensure that their First Amendment and Constitutional rights are protected.

Lieutenant Dawn Ashley, one of the chaplains, told CBN News that they also give the Marines counseling since they encounter a lot of stress. Ashley said some even experience a lot of anxiety and depression, which means they need to be provided with pastoral care.

This is why sharing hope-filled messages to the Marines, as per Lieutenant Junior Grade Ian Clark, is most important. Clark recalled one female trainee who even wrote down what he said so that she can meditate on it. The trainee would time to time pull out what she has written down to give her a sense of hope when she is in desperate circumstances.

"And so as a chaplain, that was one of those moments where I realized that the work that we do really does impact people. It really does kind of buoy their spirit and help them grow in their walk of faith," Clark said.

Affirming the importance of faith, Lieutenant Camea Baksh shared observations on how spirituality, regardless of faith, has played a significant role in those who serve in the Marines. Baksh stressed that Christians, in particular, have shown breakthroughs for overcoming their past challenges. These breakthroughs, in turn, inspire them to serve and support them in their journey as their chaplains.

"We see them really evolve to their higher level of self through Christ Jesus," Baksh underscored.