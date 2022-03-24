Michigan's Center for Social Research reportedly separated from Calvin University for allowing an LGBTQ wedding to be held in its premises that was officiated by the school's professor.

Religion News reported the LGBTQ wedding particularly involved a Center for Social Research staff, Nicole Sweda, who was married to Annica Steen last October 15. Sweda and the professor, Joseph Kuilema, being employees, both got into trouble for violating school policy. The school officials tried to quietly resolve the matter but the Center decided to create an organization of their own while Sweda resigned.

The University, though welcoming and supportive of LGBTQ students, maintains a traditional view on sexuality based on Christian Reformed Church beliefs. Particularly, marriage is a union of one man and one woman.

The Center for Social Research announced last month of separating from the university's leadership but did not detail the reason for its decision. The announcement only reasoned that the center would like to grow beyond its current ability. It also hinted of experiencing incompatibilities with the university. The separation would be in full effect come April 2022. Center for Social Research Director Neil Carlson disclosed that the decision is sudden, such that there was no contingency planned ahead of time.

"We still have a desire to stay in social and economic proximity with the community; it's not a bad breakup, more of a 'let's just be friends,'" Carlson said.

While the university's dean for faculty development and research initiatives disclosed that the university's environment was hindering the center to succeed beyond their accomplishments.

However, Calvin University's student paper, Chimes, revealed the true reason behind the split last week. The exposé has now led to a greater evangelical divide due to the spotlight given on the issue. Many picked up on the exposé for it reportedly showed the dilemma some Christian schools face nowadays.

Christian schools intend to foster diversity in their campus while upholding traditional beliefs. Such believes involve sex outside marriage, as well as, same-sex marriage are regarded as sinful. There is great difficulty to strike the balance with more and more Americans identify themselves to be LGBTQ.

In the interview, Sweda revealed she was summoned by the provost's office for violating the school's policy because of her marriage. Sweda was told that violation of the policy means removal from work. However, the school was working on an alternative solution, which was the Center's separation from the university. Yet Sweda decided to resign this month and declared she will not be kept silent in speaking on what transpired.

"I have nothing to hide, and at the end of the day they can paint me in any picture they want to, but I'm not going to be ashamed for being queer, I'm not going to be ashamed for being married to Annica," Sweda said.

"I quit to talk freely about this without any fear of repercussions at my job, but also for them, quite frankly," she added.

Sweda also pointed out the need for the university to be honest when it comes to welcoming members of the LGBTQ community. She stressed they should stop promoting that they are welcoming when they would cut ties with employees who are LGBTQ.

Provost Noah Toly told Religion News that all employees who violate any of the University's policies are subjected to a corresponding punishment. This is why hiring supervisors and managers ensure that the policy is enforced accordingly. Toly confirmed that other employees have resigned in the past for violating the school's policy.

"Calvin is an institution of the Christian Reformed Church in North America, and our positions and policies are intended to follow its doctrines. We don't follow the doctrines of the church because we have to. We follow the doctrines of the church because we believe that's the right thing to do," Toly said.

A matter contradicted by North Carolina State University Professor of Higher Education Alyssa Rockenbach. The continued enforcement of such policies, Rockenbach stressed, would only bring a divide between the school and the students. Rockenbach expressed concern for LGBTQ students, faculty, and staff that may be allegedly harmed by religious environments for being unwelcoming and unprepared to help them thrive.

"They will continue to be out of synch with their students the longer they persist in upholding policies and practices that dehumanize the LGBTQ+ community," Rockenbach said.