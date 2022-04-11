Determined to leave a legacy to young pastors on never compromising for Gospel truths, a veteran pastor and author released a book recently against the doctrine of liberal theology, deconstruction, and wokeness.

The Christian Post featured Church of the Apostles Pastor Michael Youssef's book, "Never Give Up: Holding Fast To Biblical Truth In Times Of Danger And Despair." The Egyptian-American pastor, whose church is based in Atlanta, Georgia, released the book last March. Youssef revealed in an interview with the media outlet during the National Religious Broadcasters convention last month his intent in writing it.

"The Apostle Paul tells us we're going to see young people fall by the wayside, but don't give up on the Gospel, don't compromise on the truth. We're seeing deconstruction, pastors watering down the Gospel, and other things going on. I realized this is a time for me, at the age of 73, to leave a legacy to the younger generation of pastors. And it's not really my legacy; it's the Word of God, it's the Apostle Paul's legacy. But I needed to expand it, give illustrations and stories from my own personal life, to urge the next generation leaders to never give up, don't compromise, don't turn your back on the cross and Christ," Youssef said.

The book, which is rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, emphasized that the answers to the world's present crisis are found in ancient truths, specifically in the Bible. According to the description, the book promises to give readers hope and courage to be firm in their faith no matter what challenges they are beset with. It also inspires the reader to boldly share their faith with others and keep faithful to God.

In addition, the book warns that the truth of the Gospel is in danger and its teachings are under attack. The book highlights that those who believe and live out Biblical beliefs find themselves insulted and canceled. Youssef then draws the readers to listen to what God has to say in the face of all these through the Bible. He disclosed that God wants his followers to be resilient, courageous, faithful, and persevering.

Youssef patterned the book from the life of Paul while he was in prison, particularly when he realized the need to write to Timothy as his legacy. The book then contains words of encouragement much like what the apostle's letter contained. The book brings to the fore the sense of urgency to be steadfast in serving others amidst suffering and hardship.

In the book, Youssef criticized pastors who are proclaiming a watered-down version of the Bible. The veteran pastor revealed that he took time to check the backgrounds of such pastors and discovered that many of them grew up in legalistic homes and churches. He said the environment that taught these pastors with a list of do's and don'ts prevented them from fully understanding the grace of God and the meaning of being overwhelmed by God's grace.

Youssef also criticized parents who compromise scriptural truths and keep away from scriptural morality out of thinking they are loving to their children. The pastor specified parents' treatment of their children who identify themselves as members of the LGBTQ community. This same approach, he stressed, is being used by many churches just to look inclusive. He emphasized that such churches are unable to draw the difference between unbiblical behavior and a biblical one.

"They think, 'If I just soften the message a bit, be sensitive on the topic of homosexuality,' and give the impression that it's OK instead of speaking the truth in love. And this is a very delicate formula. Many people kind of go one way or the other," Youssef raised.

The pastor explained that people who deliberately turn their backs on God should not be in ministry. He clarified that such people must be loved continuously and reached out to since this is what God wants us to do. God's call, he reminded, is to love everyone especially sinners because that's how God treats each one.

However, the pastor elaborated that the case is different if the person declares disbelief in Jesus as Lord. He said that person must exit the ministry. He said a person declares he does not believe in Jesus when he or she is aware of living a life of sin and yet he or she is unwilling to repent. He said that person can not be a member of the church but he or she is welcome to attend the weekly Sunday worship.

Youssef cited lobbying groups who manipulate Christians by stating that loving a person means loving their sin and if one does not then one is not loving. He said its manipulation and one should not fall for it. He pointed out that affirmation of a person's sins will not save their souls. He said doing so will not help them be convicted of their sins, repent, and return to God.