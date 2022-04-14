A megachurch based in Texas partnered with ministries in the Eastern European nation to help Ukrainian refugees relocate due to the Russian invasion.

Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced and left their homes as Russian forces attacked various cities. Despite false viral allegations about megachurches, many churches across the U.S. have been helping Ukraine, including raising funds and supplies to provide to Ukrainian refugees. Factcheck Organization corrected this false information on social media.

One of which is Gateway Church, The Christian Post reported. Gateway Church has helped around 400 Ukrainian refugees to be relocated. Lawrence Swicegood, the spokesperson for Gateway, said they will continue to help relocate hundreds more refugees. According to him, Gateway has established relationships with several congregations located in Ukraine before the outbreak of the war that enabled them to help.

"Now, we are leveraging those long-established relationships to immediately focus on humanitarian relief and relocation efforts within Ukraine and in neighboring countries throughout Europe," he said.

"This includes providing shelter, food, water, medical supplies, and numerous daily supplies. We have engaged a larger network of churches and partners to collectively assist over a thousand families and individuals in dire need," he added.

Gateway has also allotted approximately $500,000 from the church's outreach budget for financial aid, which was added to $526,000 that has been donated by Gateway members in the last few weeks.

"So, collectively, over $1 million has been sent to assist the thousands of people in need. We will continue to raise money for this important relief and relocation effort," he said.

Swicegood hoped their efforts will show that "God loves and has not forgotten about the people of Ukraine." Generally, He noted that churches were "called to be a light in a dark world because Jesus came to a fallen world to give Him live for all mankind."

"We believe as Christians that we should be proactive in helping people in their time of need," he said. "War has devastated so many, but it has not crushed the spirit and hope of Ukrainian people."

In an article published on the church's website, they urged everyone to keep on praying for the people living in Ukraine. "Please keep praying for the people in and around Ukraine as the current crisis continues to threaten millions of lives. There is power when we as the body of Christ unite in prayer. Here's how you can help right now," they wrote.

As said, they were focusing to provide emergency relief to those needing food, shelter, medical supplies, and other necessities, most especially many women and children are in danger. "Gateway is working to help them relocate and connect with churches ready to care for their needs. We are also making plans to assist in reuniting families and rebuilding communities as soon as possible. Thank you for praying, giving, and being the loving hands of Jesus to our hurting Ukrainian brothers and sisters," the church added.