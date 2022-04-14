Despite the efforts of practicing Islam for over 20 years, Hedieh Mirahmadi has never been assured of her "eternal destination" until she heard the voice of Jesus Christ calling out her name.

Mirahmadi shared with the 700 Club how her life changed after more than 20 years of being a devout Muslim. She happened to click a link on social media and started watching a Christian Pastor on YouTube. It wasn't long after, she had a radically personal encounter with Christ. According to her, she heard the voice of Jesus, calling out her name. "Hedieh it's me," he said.

Based on the website of Resurrect Ministry, a ministry she founded, she once built her entire professional career around the Islam faith. Mirahmadi had written reports about Muslim extremism which led her to the FBI and a career in both government and private agencies combating Islamic terrorism.

"It was a natural fit for me to be in Islam and these communities and studying them and working against extremism at the same time. I felt that I was contributing to my country and-and to my faith," she told CBN News.

During those years, she maintained a rigorous prayer schedule, kept the strict Islamic dress code, and fasted regularly. However, despite her efforts, she never felt that her sins were forgiven or that she would go to Heaven.

"It was this never-ending attempt to control your fleshly desires, your behavior to draw closer to God. You're, you're always afraid of what He's going to do to judge you, and it's not about love at all. You were constantly praying to a god that didn't answer you," she said.

After 22 years in Islam, Mirahmadi removed her Hijab, a head covering used by Muslim women. Her imams told her "eternal destination" was now definite.

"They [her imams] told me I was going to hang from my hair for eternity in hellfire because I took my headcover off. So, despite the uncertainty of not being promised salvation, because I had done this one thing to decrease my external religiosity, they said I was going to spend an eternity in hellfire, and that was unacceptable. And I left Islam. I felt lost. It was devastating. It was - it was devastating. I felt that I had no bearings underneath me," she explained.

She recounted being confused after being enlightened by a video she watched about the Christian faith. After desperate prayer, she said "I audibly heard the voice of Christ...And it was a - it was extraordinary. To this day I could tell you as if it happened yesterday. I knew from that moment on I would never be the same."

For her, accepting Jesus Christ has completely transformed her heart, her life, and her faith. She said "I now know my sins are forgiven and I will have eternal life in Heaven. Since being in a relationship with Jesus, I have this overwhelming peace, joy, and satisfaction in my life that I never had before meeting Him."