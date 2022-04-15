The parents of a young girl who was sexually assaulted during a Sunday School at the First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth in Michigan have agreed to a confidential settlement with the church.

The parents, identified as John and Julie Doe, told The Christian Post late Wednesday, "Our lawsuit with the First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth (MI), Victoria Barkoff, and Lisa Williams, regarding the reported sexual assault of our daughter, has been settled on confidential terms." Barkoff was the former director of children's ministry at the First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth, and Williams was the director of the church's Bridge midweek program.

CP contacted an official at First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth to comment on the information yet said they "could not comment on the case until the end of Holy Week."

The couple has been represented by Monica Beck of The Fierberg National Law Group and former child abuse prosecutor Boz Tchividjian of Boz Law.

According to a 2019 lawsuit filed by the couple in Wayne County Circuit Court, believed that their daughter would be safe and properly supervised by the representatives of the Church's Sunday School Program. However, the kid was able to leave the classroom alone giving the assailant the chance to bring her to the bathroom and "sexually assault her by digitally penetrating her vagina, exposing her penis, and leaving his DNA in her underwear without hindrance or detection."

The young girl hasn't spoken regarding the assault until she was with her parents later on the night after the assault. "That night our brave girl told us what happened, even though the perpetrator instructed her not to. In doing so, she joined other survivors who courageously share their stories of abuse occurring in their place of worship," they said.

If you have information regarding the assault or the perpetrator, we ask that you help protect other vulnerable children by contacting the Plymouth Police Department," they added.

The parents were quick to file a report with the Plymouth Police as soon as they learned what happened to their daughter. After a 17-month investigation was conducted, the case was eventually closed because the church could not give sufficient information to help with the investigation.

"Throughout the police investigation, the church leadership only minimally cooperated with the detectives, focusing instead on minimizing the incident and protecting itself," they stated.

"The church did not notify other parents in the congregation that the police were investigating reported sexual abuse during Sunday School until one month after the incident. During that time, parents continued to send their children to the Church's Sunday School Program, unaware of the ongoing criminal investigation and potential danger to their children," they added.

In January 2019, the church repealed the allegations in a statement, "The Church has fully cooperated with, and provided information to, the Plymouth Police in connection with the police investigation. The Church has not seen any lawsuit involving this matter and was not aware of the filing. The Church is deeply saddened by this claim and continues to pray for anyone involved."

The couple and their daughter have been suffering from PTSD due to the sexual assault. The couple firmly believed that "children should be safe and feel supported."

"Pastors, please believe and support children, and show them the gospel in your response to abuse suffered under your care. The role you play will impact a child's life and faith for a lifetime," they said.