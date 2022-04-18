The Biden administration has released over 750,000 illegal migrants from the Mexican border, a court brief has revealed.

A court brief dated April 14 and filed in the Supreme Court by Stephen Miller's America First Legal Foundation reveals just how many illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. under the Biden administration's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Catch and Release network. The court brief revealed that more than 756,109 border crossers and illegal aliens have entered American communities from January 21, 2021, to February 28, 2022.

According to Breitbart, the statistics show that the number of illegal migrants that have crossed the border since President Joe Biden took office in January last year outnumber the resident population of Boston, Massachusetts, and is about equal the size of Denver, Colorado, and is more than the population of Detroit, Michigan.

When broken down by agency, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released almost 545,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released close to 212,000 border crossers and illegal aliens.

The report said that it would take 14 years and six months to deport the border crossers and illegal aliens who were released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration's DHS, based on the current rate of deportations, which has been slashed by President Biden's "sanctuary country" policy. The 756,109 figure from the Supreme Court brief does not include the 500,000 illegal aliens who successfully crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021 without being caught or the almost 123,000 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) who have resettled across the U.S. since the beginning of the Fiscal Year 2021.

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. has welcomed about 1.4 million border crossers and illegal aliens since January 2021. These statistics come as the Biden administration plans to discontinue the Title 42 border control authority that was established by former President Donald Trump. Title 42 had successfully eased the border crisis and prevented surges of illegal immigration to ensure public health.

According to CBS News, the U.S. has seen the highest number of migrant arrivals on the U.S. southern border in March, surpassing 200,000 for the third time under the Biden administration. Last month's tally was at 221,303, topping the previous peak of 213,593 migrant encounters in July 2021.

An opinion piece by Marc A. Thiessen for the Washington Post theorized that Democratic leaders will "lose control of the House and Senate" in during the November elections because of President Biden's mishandling of the border migrant crisis. The Democratic leader's decision to rescind Title 42 is set to make things worse, the opinion said, turning a "crisis into a catastrophe" at the border and at the polls.

"By lifting Title 42, the Biden administration is trying to have it both ways - declaring the pandemic emergency over for illegal migrants at the border, but not for the rest of us," Thiessen argued. Migrants are allowed to come into the U.S. bringing COVID, but Americans, mostly vaccinated, must still wear masks on airplanes and present negative COVID tests. "Why, if the emergency is over, is the Biden administration asking Congress for billions of dollars in emergency covid spending?"

Thiessen concluded, "Democrats need to decide: Either we are in a covid emergency, or we are not."