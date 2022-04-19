The author's new TV series will tackle conversations about people's faith in Christ.

Kathie Lee Gifford's new book, "The Jesus I Know" has inspired a new TV series on the streaming service Fox Nation that will focus on interviews with personalities who would talk about their faith in Christ. The new TV series of the same title will see Griffin interviewing celebrities and popular figures about their personal faith.

In fact, the author has already interviewed actress Kristin Chenoweth, Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette, music producers Chuck Harmony and Claude Kelly, TV personality Janice Dean, and country singer Jimmy Wayne. Gifford's book, "The Jesus I Know: Honest Conversations and Diverse Opinions about Who He Is," was released in November 2021 and featured interviews with 25 individuals about their faith.

In a recent interview with "Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla," Gifford explained that the series does not focus on her personal faith, because she has "already done probably three books on that," but instead focuses on the "Jesus they know." It was the author's agent who gave her the idea for the series.

Gifford shared that her agent told her, "In the last few books that we've done together, my favorite parts of the conversations you've had with people [are] about your faith and their faith." Her agent shared examples such as Craig Ferguson, with whom Gifford starred in "Then Came You," Al Pacino, who she hung out with in her garden, and Kevin Costner, who once called to help out with a project. The author said, "That's been my world. That's just where my stories come from."

According to the Christian Headlines, Gifford admitted that she has "been a follower of Jesus" since she was merely 12 years old. She added that she had heard "a calling" in her life but it was not to missions in Africa or China. Her calling was to be in the field of entertainment.

The author affirmed her belief in Jesus as the way to eternal life, saying, "I also know that if we're going to try to get to the Father, I want Jesus at the gate because He's the one that saw my heart from day one."

According to CBN News, Gifford's conversations with personalities for "The Jesus I Know" sheds light on people's experiences with their faith. In episode one, Chenoweth opened up to the host about the challenges of working in the entertainment industry and being Christian. In episode two, Mallette shared her struggles and hitting "rock bottom" before experiencing her own success.

In episode three, Harmony and Kelly, who are known as the band Louis York, talked about their journey as famed songwriters and producers who are being directed by God in their career for His purpose. Finally, in episode four, Gifford spoke with Dean, a Fox News senior meteorologist who discussed how she relied on her faith during the COVID pandemic and the loss of her in-laws.

Dean said that what helped her "through a lot" was relying on Psalm 34:18, "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Finally, Gifford spoke with Wayne, who revealed that his faith in God was key in helping him overcome his abusive childhood. "The Jesus I Know" is now streaming on Fox Nation.