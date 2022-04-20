Candace Cameron Bure of the "Full House" fame has just signed on for an executive role at GAC Family and GAC Living, newly established TV networks run by Bill Abbott, the former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, the Hallmark Channel's parent company. The 46 year old Christian actress, who is best known as D.J. Tanner on "Full House" and its sequel "Fuller House" is a Hallmark Channel staple, making her move to GAC Family and GAC Living unsurprising.

According to Deadline, Bure's executive role in the company will involve "overseeing and curating programming" as well as developing and producing content for GAC channels through the Christian actress' Candy Rock Entertainment company. The "Fuller House" star, who is also a New York Times best selling author, will also develop year-round seasonal content for the network channels and help with its annual "Great American Christmas" franchise.

Faithwire reported that Bure's "megadeal" will include both acting and producing and is a significant move that will bring more family-friendly programming to the entertainment space. This is not the first time she has dabbled in it, however. As CEO of Candy Rock Enterprises, Bure is experienced in the content-making business. She expressed that she was "excited" to create "family and faith-filled programming" with GAC.

"I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose," Bure shared in a statement. "GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling, wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family."

Similarly, Abbot had nothing but praises for Bure in a statement that said the Christian actress is "adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment's most cherished and relatable stars." He also commended her for being a critical part of building the genre to what it is today.

"[Bure] has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming," Abbott remarked.

Meanwhile, Variety reported that Bure will no longer appear in content from the Hallmark Channel following her departure. A spokesperson confirmed that its parent company, Crown Media, has "enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace" and that they "respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions." A source also said that there are no plans to make additional films for "The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" franchise, in which the Christian actress appeared in its 18 movies.

In March, Bure celebrated her 23 year old daughter's baptism at Shepherd Church in Southern California. The proud mom of three, who has long been vocal about her Christian faith, took to Instagram to share that she was "crying [her] eyes out" at witnessing her daughter's baptism, saying it made her "overwhelmed by God's goodness and grace," Fox News reported.