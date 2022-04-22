New Jersey's sex education standards, which were approved in 2020, will be implemented in the Fall opening of classes and will add to what students in all grades are learning about several issues, including LGBT matters. But the new sex education standards have sparked public comment on whether it is appropriate at all, to the point that even the Democratic governor wants clarification on what topics will be taught to children.

According to the Christian Headlines, New Jersey , a Democrat, supports the sex education standards but wants clarification on the issues students will be exposed to. An example of the New Jersey sex education standards is that by the end of second grade, students must be able to "discuss the range of ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may limit behavior."

Additionally, one state-approved lesson plan and activity for students in first grade teaches young children that gender identity is how they "feel." It teaches children that a child can look like a boy on the outside but be a girl inside, as per the lesson.

A lesson plan titled "Pink Blue Purple" said, "Gender identity is that feeling of knowing your gender. You might feel like you are a boy, you might feel like you are a girl. You might feel like you're a boy even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are 'girl' parts. You might feel like you're a girl even if you have body parts that some people might tell you are 'boy' parts."

The lesson plan added, "You might not feel like you're a boy or a girl, but you're a little bit of both. No matter how you feel, you're perfectly normal!" The lesson plan's text also teaches first grade students to "define gender, gender identity and gender role stereotypes."

The New Jersey sex education standards also mandate that by the end of fifth grade, children must be able to "differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity" and "describe gender-role stereotypes." By the end of eighth grade, children must be able to "define vaginal, oral, and anal sex" and "differentiate between gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation." By the end of 12th grade, students must "advocate" for "school and community policies and programs" that prmote "dignity and respect for people of all genders, gender expressions, gender identities, and sexual orientations."

New Jersey State Senator Holly Schepisi, a Republican, took to Facebook to blast the sex education standards, saying that after she "reviewed all of the model school instruction materials," the state had "lost its d--- mind." She admitted she agreed with "some of the lessons," but for the most part, "many are completely overboard with cringy detail for young kids."

"Some go so far as unnecessarily sexualizing children further," Sen. Shepisi argued. The Republican leader underscored how some of the lesson plans actually encourage children to watch porn because it is "something everyone watches." She urged parents to be more vigilant and decide if they want their children to be exposed to such lessons.