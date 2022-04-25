The comedian and TV host took the opportunity to tell audiences about their God-given "gifts" in between segments of the highly followed "Family Feud."

Steven Harvey, the internationally recognized TV host of the popular competition show "Family Feud" takes time between the show's segments to talk to his audience about their God-given gifts. The 65 year old TV personality preached about how one's gifts could lead them to success.

"The key is to locate your gift," Harvey said, as reported by the Chrisitan Post. "Every living soul God created at birth, He gave all of you a gift. All of you in this room are gifted. All of you are gifted. Listen to me. All of you are gifted individuals."

Harvey warned that people must find and focus on their gift instead of their talents. He explained, "Be very careful with what you're talented in and passionate about. They sound like the same thing. What you are gifted at is your quest."

To the difference between a talent and a gift, Harvey told the story of his childhood friend named Clipper, who was a grasscutter. The TV host described clipper as a grass cutter who "found his gift." He urged his audiences to "Go do that. Do your gift. Don't worry about which one of them talents."

"The reason you're struggling with that talent is because that ain't what you was built to do. You were built to do your gift," Harvey urged. "Discover your gift, change your life. That's the secret."

Harvey regularly uses many of his platforms to preach about Jesus, such as his new show called "Judge Steve Harvey." But he surprised many of his Christian followers last year when he said he believed that there is more than one way to heaven.

In a video titled "How Steve Harvey Prays" posted on the TV host's YouTube channel, Harvey was at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the United Arab Emirates, where he declared that there is no "one way to Heaven, no one way to paradise." He likened the path to heaven to cable television, where there are more than 800 channels, all of which are entertaining.

Harvey said that other people may watch channels that a person doesn't watch, but that did not mean he or she is not being entertained. Same as religion, there is no one channel or way to reach heaven, as there are different religions with different interpretations of how to reach heaven.

In Christianity, however, Jesus dictates that He is the only way to heaven. In Scripture, specifically John 14:6, Jesus said, "I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father, but through Me." The Apostle Peter similarly preached in Acts 4:12, which says "Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved."

But Harvey believes that there are "many ways to serve GOD and keep your faith."