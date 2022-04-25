Amidst the rise of evil in society today, an American minister emphasized the significance of practicing "Biblical love" by sharing three things that the LORD requires of His people.

In his article on CBN News, Dr. David Jeremiah, senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in California and founder of the international broadcast ministry "Turning Point for God," observed the decline of social standards in our culture today, wherein expressing profanity and disrespecting others are being normalized.

Jeremiah described this predicament as "the loss of biblical love." And thus, he shared how people can practice this type of love by revisiting Prophet Micah's advice in Micah 6:8.

In the verse, the prophet said that the LORD wants His followers to "act justly," "love mercy" and "walk humbly."

"Notice what Micah didn't say. He didn't say God had told us what is good. Yes, God does tell us that again and again; but Micah used the word 'shown.' By His own actions, God has set the standard for our lives, behavior, words, and attitudes," the minister pointed out.

Jeremiah then explained how people can practice the three things that the prophet has advised.

First, acting justly.

The pastor said that doing this action is described in James 1:27. In the verse, James stated that the religion which is acceptable before God is through visiting the orphans and widows in their distress, and keeping oneself undefiled by the world.

Jeremiah added that caring about others' needs is not limited to widows and orphans but also "to an entire category of humanity" who cannot take care of themselves. These individuals can be neighbors, family members or people in the streets, campus and other places who need help.

"They wander into our lives, or sometimes we have to purposely wander into theirs," the pastor proceeded.

Next, loving mercy.

The minister said that loving mercy is "closely associated with acting justly." He also stated that some people who need to be shown mercy "are not particularly lovable" but he stressed that this does not mean "endorsing their attitudes and actions."

"We can forgive someone of their sins and release our bitterness toward them without condoning their misbehavior. In truth, I think only a biblical Christian knows how to navigate this, because it's godlike. Our Lord never condones sin, yet He loves to show mercy," he continued.

Aside from people who need forgiveness, Jeremiah reminded Christians that they can also show mercy to everyone who needs help.

Finally, walking humbly.

The minister highlighted that believers should live in accordance with the standards of God and not with today's culture. Further, he said that though the LORD expects much from His people, He enables them to do the things He requires through their relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.

"Our Heavenly Father has given us this glorious and great expectation: To do justly, to be merciful, and to walk humbly with our just, merciful, and humble Savior. So let's do it," Jeremiah concluded.