The United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed on Tuesday an appeal filed by abortionists against the Texas Heartbeat Act or Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions from six weeks of pregnancy once a fetal heartbeat has been detected.

As per CBN News, the appeals court rejected the petition to overturn SB8, which has been reported to decrease abortions in the state by almost 50% each day. Texas Right To Life said the appeals court's three-judge panel has ordered the Texas Supreme Court to dismiss all challenges against the law. The court's ruling coincidentally marks the 238th day SB8 began saving lives from abortion in the state of Texas.

"BREAKING: Circuit Court orders lower court to DISMISS abortionists' lawsuit against the Texas Heartbeat Act! Now, Planned Parenthood's last attack on the law is their lawsuit against Texas Right to Life. Defend the Texas Heartbeat Act!" Texas Right To Life announced in Twitter on Tuesday.

This latest victory of SB8 comes from a string of legal battles ever since the law took effect last September 1. Among the lawsuits dismissed were those filed by President Joe Biden's Administration. Though there are still several lawsuits filed by various civilians including renowned pro-choice advocate Wendy Davis pending court decision.

According to the court of appeals, abortionists are unable to sue the state for the law's implementation. Texas Tribune's Eleanor Klibanoff raised that the dismissal makes the March ruling of the Texas Supreme Court official, which effectively ends the legal challenge against SB8.

"Having received the ruling of the Texas Supreme Court that named officials defendants may not enforce the provisions o the Texas Heartbeat Act...this court REMANDS the case with instructions to dismiss all challenges to the private enforcement provisions of the statute and to consider whether plaintiffs have standing to challenge," the ruling said.

Christianity Daily previously reported that the Texas Health and Human Services released a report that SB8 led to a 60% drop in abortions in the state in September, confirming what Texas Right To Life earlier projected that 160 babies a day are saved. Texas Right To Life said the law has saved 15,000 children as of February this year.

To be exact, the Texas Health and Human Services said the recorded number of abortions in the state dropped from 5,404 to 2,197 in September. The report said there were 160 daily abortions before SB8 and it dropped to 70 daily afterward. The state also recorded 54,000 abortions in 2020, 85% of which involved pregnancies more than six weeks.

Texas Governor Greg Abott, who signed the law in May 2021, commended the appeals court's ruling, highlighting another legal loss for those challenging SB8. Abott, who called SB8 the "pro-life law that is saving babies every day," has similarly enacted several laws to end abortion in the state. One of which is Senate Bill 4, which tightened restrictions on abortion pills.

The state's legislators have also increased support for pregnant and parenting mothers and their children, as well as expanded support for parenting families. Several states have followed suit in implementing laws similar to SB 8, such as North Dakota and Florida.

Texas Right To Life's Kim Schwartz also rejoiced with the 5th Circuit Court's ruling. Schwartz stessed that "the abortion industry's legal attacks are meritless."