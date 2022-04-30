According to new research by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University and the American Worldview Inventory 2022, the parents of preteens, or children under the age of 13, are in a state of spiritual distress as American adherence to Christianity decreases.

In a release, Dr. George Barna, director of the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, warned that preteen parents were on a dangerous trajectory if prescribed changes weren't made. He also pointed out that parents' support systems, such as churches, extended family, and parachurch ministries, were "too distracted or disinterested to acknowledge and address the parenting crisis."

The study revealed a low percentage of the parents of preteens who has a biblical worldview, which Barna argued was an important tool when it comes to parenting. He said, "Parents, to whom the Bible assigns the primary responsibility for shaping the worldview of their children, are called to equip youngsters to grow up in a relationship with and service to God."

"Yet parents are not devoted to biblical worldview development in their children partly because they do not possess a biblical worldview to pass on to their progeny," he added. The CRC research revealed that only 2% of the parents of preteens have a biblical worldview.

For Barna, this situation was rooted in wrong measures used by the American churches to indicate faith. he pointed out how church leaders placed importance on quantity over quality of spiritual activity, and on plain participation over core developmental efforts.

He said, "They conclude that nobody is perfect, so while there are some identifiable spiritual and lifestyle defects among parents, they are not sufficiently disturbing to constitute a crisis or require a concerted call to action."

Biblical Christianity has diminished due to Syncretism. He said, "The blending of elements from numerous, unbiblical worldviews along with a few biblical views is now embraced as the popular, accepted expression of Christian faith."

Research showed parents under this bracket lack bible-based beliefs including matters regarding God as all-knowing and perfect, Bible as true and trustworthy, the existence of the Holy Spirit, eternal destiny solely upon Jesus Christ, the importance of obedience to God, Bible as the primary source of moral guidance, and the sacredness of life.

Barna suggested that "Syncretism- the worldview possessed by 94% of parents of preteens-dominates their thoughts and actions." A big gap to 2% of parents who inhibits the biblical worldview of parenthood.

The contradiction of beliefs in American Christianity today was influenced by Syncretism. "Millions of parents are confused about who they are and what they believe. In their efforts to shape their children, they can only give what they have. Many children are not interested in receiving a scrambled philosophy of life," Barna said.

Syncretism greatly affects the belief, behavior, and choices of preteen children. Data found that many children show disinterest and even disrespect to elders due to the lack of authenticity and integrity they experience in the presence of their authorities.

Children under this worldview tend to eliminate the Christian faith as it contradicts trends and popular beliefs. As underlying principles in Bible stories weren't identified and exemplified to children, they missed out on those life-changing truths.

After revealing truths regarding the Contemporary American Christianity, Barna challenged, "If ever there was a time when our nation was desperate for a grassroots spiritual revival led by the remnant in the pews who still revere God, Jesus Christ, the Bible, and truth-now is that time."