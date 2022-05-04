The actor revealed that he turned down some roles throughout his 22 year career to remain true to his Christian faith.

Chad Michael Murray, who rose to fame for playing heartthrob Lucas Scott in The WB's early 2000's hit series "One Tree Hill," recently opened up about how selective he is in choosing his roles. The 40 year old father of two admitted that he has turned down roles in the past two decades to stay true to his Christian faith.

"Let's just say a piece of material were to come across my desk, which has happened plenty of times over the last 22 years, that I don't necessarily feel is what I believe or what I'm selling - then that's not for me," Murray told Fox News Digital of his process of rejecting roles that are not in line with his Christian beliefs.

"I stick to the things I believe in," Murray said, explaining further that staying away from such roles only "betters" the project.

Chad Michael Murray on 'Loving' and 'Embracing' Each Character He Plays

Murray, who also also played the roles of Tristan Duygray in "Gilmore Girls" and Charlie Todd in the fifth season of "Dawson's Creek," explained that he did not want to fill a role that he won't "believe in any way" because it would "destroy it for everybody else involved." He added that as an actor, it's important to "fully love and embrace the character that you are inhabiting" because it would be evident on screen. He commits to giving the production and the audience "the most" of himself when taking roles.

Actor Talks About Keeping His Christian Beliefs Strong in Hollywood

Murray is starring in a new Josh Sternfeld-directed film called "Fortress: Sniper's Eye," a sequel to the 2021 film by James Cullen Bressack titled "Fortress." In it, he plays Frederick Balzary, a character who now seeks revenge on Bruce Willis's Robert Michaels. To prepare for working on such material, Murray said he leans on his Christian beliefs. The actor shared that he would get up everyday and "put that spiritual armor on, read the Bible and do some devotionals," before heading out to work as an actor, the Daily Wire reported.

The actor said he feels "stronger and safer" working on set knowing that God is with him everyday. He described the feeling as a "comfort" that made him feel "safe" and equipped to "handle more" when relying on his Christian beliefs to guide him. Murray said that by reflecting on God's Word, "your shoulders are bigger, you can carry more weight."

Murray also stressed the importance of having his family, which he called his "pack," together at all times despite his job that requires him to shoot at different locations. Murray, who married his wife Sarah Roemer after meeting on the set of the streaming series "Chosen" in 2014, said that his family of four travel with him "everywhere" he goes. He also admits to being more of a homebody who has "a very traditional home life."



