President Yoweri Museveni appealed to Christians while attending the "Light Up Luwero for Jesus Mission Crusade" over the weekend, which was organized by the first daughter Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, and the Covenant Nations Church.

Bible passages and stories in his speeches have become his trademark. His recent rhetoric says, "Work so that you represent God better. Let your light shine before men so that they see your good deeds and praise your Father in Heaven," the Ugpost reported.

In a prayer ceremony, Museveni commended his daughter, Pastor Rwabwogo, for driving him to Luwero. He said this time, he came in peace unlike before when he had to plant landmines for the Obote people.

"But we're starting over today." He prayed for a new beginning in the government's connection with the people of Luwero. As he explained, his government sent some leaders who were unhelpful to the people of Luwero.

I graced the 'Light Up Luwero for Jesus Mission Crusade' organised by Pastor Patience Rwabwogo and the Covenant Nations Church. I thank my daughter Patience for bringing me here where I had to put landmines for Obote people but this time, I have come in peace. pic.twitter.com/Jkfp3fShTI — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) May 7, 2022

However, Dr. Robert Kuloba Wabyanga argued that his rhetorical rendering of the Bible was one of his political insignias, written in his critical analysis and description of Museveni's biblical sayings in correspondence with his political agenda and ideology. He noted that his didactic rendition of the Bible holds distinctly African flavor. He examined how these Museveni's parabolic and proverbial rendition of Bible texts, and claimed it all as "political."

Also Read: Pandemic Brought Blessings In Disguise In Uganda, Mission Group Says

Museveni's Grip on Power for 35 Years

He rose to power in 1986 during an armed insurrection, defying the political laws that have brought down other long-serving presidents in the region.

His reign has been marked by a lengthy period of calm and significant developmental progress, for which many people are grateful. However, he has managed to keep power through a combination of cultivating a personality cult, patronage, undermining independent institutions, and marginalizing opponents, BBC News reported.

Museveni's altruism, according to John Nagenda, one of his closest friends and advisors, was one of the reasons for his capacity to inspire loyalty. Nonetheless, the president should not have been able to run for office again after 2005, according to the original provisions of the 1995 constitution. In 2004, his MPs approved the concept of amending the constitution to remove presidential term restrictions.

In December 2017, the constitutional bar to a presidential candidate's age being raised was abolished, sparking brawls on the floor of parliament and a police raid on the premises. Many interpreted this as the National Resistance Movement's attempt to secure Museveni's lifetime presidency.

Despite these reforms, he has compromised the independence of several of the country's most important institutions to ensure that his authority was not challenged. On the 16th of December 2005, for example, highly trained armed security personnel attacked the High Court in Kampala, the capital, and re-arrested suspected rebel People's Redemption Army fighters who had just been acquitted of treason charges.

He has risen to the pinnacle of power in his 35 years in leadership, where he has complete control. He's also succeeded in reinventing himself. Whereas, anyone assuming that role now risks arousing his tremendous fury.

Related Article: Food Crisis Looms In Africa As Result Of Ukraine-Russia Conflict