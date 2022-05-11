The Tesla CEO who recently bought Twitter said he would reinstate the former Republican president's account following his permanent ban.

Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that as soon as the deal for buying Twitter is finalized, he would lift the permanent ban on former President Donald Trump, whose username was @realDonaldTrump. The 45th President of the United States was issued a permanent ban by Twitter in 2021 after he was falsely accused of inciting violence and calling upon his followers to demonstrate at Capitol Hill, which resulted in a massive attack.

"I would reverse the permanent ban," Musk told The Recount in an online interview. "I don't own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don't own Twitter?"

Musk Denounces Trump's Twitter Ban

The SpaceX Chief Engineer commented that Twitter's permanent ban on Trump was a "mistake" and that the Republican leader soon started his own social media network called Truth Social. Twitter's permanent ban on Trump "alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Trump not having a voice," Musk remarked, as reported by the Christian Headlines.

Musk observed that many right-leaning social media users have also left Twitter and sought out social media platforms where more right-leaning audiences congregate. This exodus prevented the discussion and debate of ideas, the businessman observed. Instead, he favored a "single forum where everyone can debate."

The 50 year old business tycoon added that Twitter's permanent ban on Trump did not "end" his voice but instead would "amplify" it among the Right. Musk explained that it was "morally wrong and flat-out stupid" to issue a permanent ban on the former president. Such punishment should be reserved for spam and bots, he mused.

Musk clarified however that he did not mean that anyone can just say what he or she wants to say. Instead, punishments such as a "a timeout, a temporary suspension" or a blocking or limiting of a particular tweet should be handed down to anyone who says something "illegal" or "destructive to the world." For the entrepreneur, "permanent bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion."

Aside from reinstating Trump's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, Musk has other plans for the Big Tech giant. While his acquisition of Twitter hasn't been finalized yet, the world's richest man already has a few ideas for how the social media platform should change. On May 4, Musk took to Twitter to share the idea that the social media platform should "always be free for casual users" but charge "a slight cost" for commercial or government users, The Verge reported.

Trump Not Interested in Rejoining Twitter

Despite Musk's offer to reinstate the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, however, it appears that Trump is not interested in going back to the social media platform. According to Fox News, Trump Media & Technology Group CEO and former Rep. Devin Nunes said that while the former president is "very supportive" of Musk's purchase of Twitter, he does not intend to go back in and instead will remain on TRUTH Social.

Nunes explained that TRUTH Social, which launched last month, continues with its goal to give the American people "their voice back" without having to ask permission from a "billionaire."

