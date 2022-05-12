Southern Baptist theologian Albert Mohler is dismissing assertions made by the Biden administration that a majority of Americans support its abortion policy just days after his name was mentioned in a White House press conference.

A query from a reporter referencing Mohler was answered by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who claimed that a Fox News poll showed that "63 percent of Americans want Roe to stand" at a White House press briefing last week. According to Psaki, Mohler's anti-abortion stance is "sort of an outlier attitude" among Americans.

However, according to Mohler, the White House's abortion policy is an aberration. Americans "do not favor unrestricted access to abortion," he stated, referring to Roe v. Wade and other precedents such as Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Many Americans Want Abortion Bans

Mohler recognized that Psaki's reference to the Fox News survey was correct. However, according to him, she forgot to disclose the poll's other findings, such as the fact that 54 percent of Americans support an abortion ban after 15 weeks and 50 percent support an abortion ban after six weeks. According to a Fox News poll, just over a quarter of Americans (27%) say abortion should always be allowed.

As a result, Americans want curbs on abortion, which is prohibited under Roe v. Wade. Mississippi's 15-week abortion prohibition is at the heart of the present Roe v. Wade dispute before the Supreme Court. Mohler explained that the White House press secretary merely removed one data point from this poll while ignoring the complete context.

A Democratic pollster and a Republican pollster worked together on the Fox News poll. Mohler stated that this poll confirms what most abortion polls have been saying for decades. At this moment, Americans support some form of a woman's right to abortion, but not unlimited access to abortion.

Senate Codifying Roe v. Wade

Mohler said when people grasp what Roe v. Wade is, they realize that it is the abortion policy that the vast majority of Americans oppose. Americans' support for Roe diminishes as they learn more about it, according to Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky.

"As soon as the unborn child is mentioned, an increasing number of Americans oppose abortion," he said. Mohler noted that they don't conduct morality through polling, but he believes Americans should be aware of what Roe v. Wade allows: abortion for all nine months of pregnancy.

However, the fight for the right to life heats up as the US Senate races to enact Roe v. Wade as a result of the Supreme Court opinion draft leak last week. Recently, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated on Thursday his plans to codify a woman's right to abortion, according to Spectrum News Senior Executive Producer Justin Tasolides.

This will happen, according to Schumer, if the Women's Health Protection Act, or House Bill 3755, is passed this Wednesday. The bill, which requires 60 votes in the Senate, was enacted by the House of Representatives in September.

