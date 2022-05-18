Kanye West's album "Donda," released in 2021, won the best album in the Christian and Gospel Category at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards that kicked off last Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las, Vegas.

Among top artists nominated, West won six awards in the faith-based music genre, including Top Christian Artist, Top Gospel Artist, Top Christian Album, Top Gospel Album, Top Christian Song, and Top Gospel Song. West's awards were presented during the non-televised segment of the ceremony, according to The Christian Post.

For the past three years, the "Jesus Walks" singer has won Top Gospel Artist and Gospel Song, as well as the Top Gospel Album honor. He beat out Elevation Worship, for King & Country, and Lauren Daigle in the Christian artist categories for the first time this year.

West Facing Lawsuit Against Texas Pastor

Earlier this May, Bishop David Paul Moten of Victoria's Joy of the Lord Worship Center filed a federal lawsuit against West, G.O.O.D Music, Def Jam Recordings, and UMG Recordings, alleging that the rapper utilized portions of his sermon on his award-winning "Donda" album without his consent.

Moten argued that a section of his sermon was incorporated into the song "Come to Life." At the start of the song, the pastor is heard saying "My soul cries out hallelujah and I thank God for saving me." Also, voice clippings of him praying for someone to be loosened up by evil were incorporated into the song.

According to Moten's lawyers at Smith & Smith Law Group, about one minute and ten seconds of the minister's material is taken in the five-minute audio. The sermon excerpt was played on repeat during the tune's pre-chorus and chorus, as indicated on the complaint.

The lawsuit also alleged that West has a history of knowingly and egregiously sampling sound recordings of individuals without their consent or approval. The allegations have received no response from West or his management team.

Bri Babineaux, a prominent gospel singer who has had numerous songs go viral, claimed she didn't give West permission to use samples of her vocals on the Donda album in September 2021. The viral singer aired her frustrations over Instagram and then deleted it afterward.

Immediately after Babineaux's post, B. Slade, the original writer of the gospel song "Make Me Over," reported that West had approached him for consent. According to the composer, Babineaux never asked Slade if she may sing his song before sharing the viral version on social media.

Billboard Disqualifies 'Donda 2'

Amidst controversies from the first Album, West just dropped the "Donda 2" Album last February. However, due to its exclusivity, Billboard ruled that his latest album failed to meet chart eligibility rules.

The music artist reacted, saying it was a "Big win for the kid," noting that his works will no longer be counted or judged. He sold $1.3 million in the first 24 hours after the album's release on sales of 39,500 copies, bringing his total net sales to $8.6 million, West declared.

