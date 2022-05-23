An influencer and author believes that Mattel's new line of Barbie dolls are influenced by Satan himself.

Christian influencer and author Yasmeen Suri who has about 8,500 followers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter combined, has taken issue with Mattel's new line of Barbie dolls that feature the character meditating. She warned parents against buying Mattel's new meditation-themed Barbie toys because it had a deeper meaning behind it.

According to CBN News, Suri shared her concerns over the new Barbie toys with an occult connection in a Facebook post earlier this month. The author claims that the new "Breathe With Me" Barbie, which finds the character peacefully meditating, is encouraging kids to participate in demonic activities. Suri warned, "Satan is after the children. He wants to use them and indoctrinate them for his glory."

Christian Author Believes Satan is Using Barbie to Influence Children

Suri, who was born in India and claims on her website that she was "delivered from many New Age beliefs and false religious doctrines" when she came to the U.S., wrote on Facebook, "Remember, Yoga IS Hinduism. You cannot separate the poses from the religion. Each pose is designed to invoke a hindu deity in the spirit realm."

Suri also warned parents, "I have seen children get possessed by demons. This Barbie also teaches you deep breathing (pranayama). Her pet is also involved."

Mattel's website explained that the new line of Barbie toys celebrates one of the character's "favorite ways to rechards using lights and sound: mindfulness meditation." The doll set features a Barbie doll, a puppy, and four cloud emojis. It also comes with a Barbie doll necklace that kids can press to activate one of give guided meditation exercises that feature light and sound effects to inspire their own practice.

The Barbie toys also come with a puppy, on which kids can insert one of the cloud emojis on its head to represent a meditative thought bubble. The puppy helps Barbie "focus with visualization" using the different cloud emojis, including Love Rainbow, Sad Rain, Happy Sunshine or Grumpy Red.

Christian Author Turns to Scripture for Parental Advice

Suri, who is the author of "Beautiful Deception" and "The Fake God" and has created audio CDs "Praise from teh Nations" and "The Road Less Traveled," explained to parents in her Facebook post that as children grow up, they will become "rebellious, depressed, and...suicidal." She remarked that parents will not understand this phase.

"God forbids all practices of eastern religion as a Christian. You must remove all toys and clean your children's room of all demonic attachments," Suri warned. The Christian author and influencer also cited Scripture, specifically Deuteronomy 18:10-12, which talks about honoring demonic spirits.

Deuteronomy 18:10-12 condemns people who teach their children "divination," "witchcraft," and interpretations of "omens" as well as casting spells and "calling up the dead." These people are "detestable to the Lord," Scripture said.

In a previous interview with "The 700 Club," Suri explained that she was once "engrossed in the occult" before accepting Jesus Christ as her savior. She said that her experiences with the occult left her dissatisfied and "more empty." But when she picked up the Bible, she found that Scripture "went right through [her] spirit."



