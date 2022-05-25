One of the U.S.' leading insurance company is no longer partnering with an LGBT advocacy group that targets children following backlash from conservatives.

State Farm announced that it will no longer support a program geared towards teaching children as young as give years old indoctrination of LGBT issues such as gender identity. Conservatives were quick to criticize the insurance company for targeting young children and exposing them to the LGBT agenda through GenderCool Project's efforts to distribute LGBT-themed books to very young children.

On Tuesday, State Farm released a statement saying that while it will continue to support organizations that are focused on LGBT issues, it will not support a "required curriculum in schools on this topic." The Hill reported that the company said, "As a result, we have made the decision we will no longer be affiliated with the organization. We will continue to explore how we can support our associates, as well as organizations that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, including the LGBTQ+ community."

State Farm's Partnership with GenderCool Project Would Distribute LGBT Content to Young Children

On Monday, the Washington Examiner reported that the partnership between State Farm and the LGBT nonprofit group would involve encouraging insurance agents in Florida to donate a set of three LGBT-themed books to local public libraries and schools. The three book bundle included titles such as ""A Kids Book About Being Transgender," "A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary," and "A Kids Book About Being Inclusive."

These books were geared towards children as young as five years old. Conservatives were quick to react, with an independent educational nonprofit company called Consumers' Research launching its own campaign against State Farm. In the ad, Consumers' Research decried State Farm, questioning how they could call themselves a "good neighbor" if they would "target five-year-olds for conversations about sexual identity."

State Farm Clarifies Its Stance on LGBT Books for Children

The insurance company admitted on Monday that their partnership with GenderCool Project has been the subject of many inquiries from concerned customers. State Farm said that the program, which involved donating LGBT books for children, was "intended to promote inclusivity," CBN News reported. However, the company appears to have changed its stance.

"Conversations about gender and identity should happen at home with parents," State Farm said, adding that they do not support this type of discussion through "required curriculum" in the classroom. However, they also reiterated their support for LGBT advocacies and other organizations that provide "resources for parents to have these conversations."

State Farm's withdrawal of support comes almost two months after Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure that prohibits primary school teachers from discussing topics about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. Under the bill, educators in all grade levels are also banned from discussing topics that are not "age appropriate or developmentally appropriate" for students.



