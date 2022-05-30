Shadow Mountain Community Church Senior Pastor David Jeremiah penned his message to Christians, saying to remember soldiers who fought for the freedom of America.

In his CBN News report, Jeremiah made it important to remember fellow soldiers who sacrifice their lives to keep America's freedom. He encouraged Christians to make sure these modern heroes are not taken for granted especially on Memorial Day.

The pastor indicated that freedom comes with a price. As people look closely, some soldiers come home wounded and some failed to return home. He said this is the "cost of deliverance from tyranny and oppression."

"Christians can understand better than anyone that someone pays the price for freedom," he said.

He noted this idea as the cornerstone of the Christian faith - Jesus atoned for all of man's sin to rescue people from death and reconcile them with God the Father.

However, the pastor noted how some Christians became "complacent and lost perspective," adding there's a risk when people become familiar with living a peaceful life to the point that many are taking it for granted. Many Christians tend to forget the reality of eternal death which Jesus saved them from. Pastor Jeremiah said many people are easily swayed, thinking that they were blessed since then.

To remind people of God's love and sacrifice, he emphasized that God wasn't obliged to send His Son to save them from their sins. People don't have the power to save themselves, it's His unconditional love and sufficient grace for people that God chose to send His Son to cover a multitude of sins.

Also Read: Navy Chaplain Calls Christians To Share Gospel Among Sailors After String Of Suicides

Remember Modern-Day Heroes

Referencing John 15:3, he said some people were laying their lives for people today. As a pastor he said, it was privileged for him to have many active-duty military members in their congregation. He emphasized how his respect grew over time for military men and women as they put their lives on the line for people whom they did not know and will never meet.

"We proudly celebrate their service and sacrifice," the pastor added.

On this Memorial Day, he encouraged people not to take their sacrifices for granted. He urged people to remember family members and friends who have given their lives for the sake of safety and freedom. He also added that it's also an opportunity for people to "teach children about these modern-day heroes," noting that their sacrifices will not be put in vain.

He encouraged people to be united and put aside political arguments and debates and just worship God for His goodness for sustaining people in the service. In his special message last April, Jeremiah indicated how the memories of the past and the hopes of the future help people understand how to live in the present.

Memorial Day allows people to reflect and extend gratitude for those who lost lives in the name of freedom and safety. For Christians, the pastor noted that it's the greatest modern-day depiction of Jesus Christ's love for his people, emphasizing His will for Christians to be free from sin, pain, and eternal death.

Related Article: Army Veteran Recalls How His Mother's Prayers And Trust In God Kept Him Safe While On A Mission