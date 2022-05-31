A former pastor of a church in Brighton was sentenced to jail and probation on Thursday.

Judge Michael Hatty of the Livingston County Circuit Court in Howell, Michigan has sentenced former Shepherd of the Lakes Church pastor Mark Milatz to jail and probation last week. The Michigan pastor paid $50,000 in restitution during the sentencing hearing and had previously paid another $50,000 for accusations of embezzling over $250K from a local church.

"Justice has to be served and I can't have people in positions of authority using that authority to siphon money," Judge Hatty told Milatz during the issuance of the sentence, as per Livingston Daily. The judge could have sentenced the former Michigan pastor to 19 to 38 months in prison, but instead opted for 180 days in jail and two years in probation.

Milatz will begin serving his jail time on October 3 at 10 a.m. in order to complete a seasonal job in Wisconsin this summer. Upon giving a chance to speak, the former Michigan pastor addressed members of his former church, saying, "I loved you guys, I hurt you guys, I hear you and I'm sorry."

Former Michigan Pastor Pleaded Guilty to Church Embezzlement

In March, WHMI reported that Milatz, who had served as a senior pastor at the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Brighton since 2010, resigned in December of 2018 from the church and from Ordained Ministers of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Just a month later, the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office authorized an embezzlement charge against the former Michigan pastor for $50,000.

Accusations of embezzlement against Milatz began in January of 2011, after the Michigan State Police investigation found that the former Michigan pastor had transferred money between his personal bank accounts and church accounts. Questions arose when the church's bookkeeper found unusual charges every month and became suspicious.

Milatz had embezzled over $250,000 between 2011 and 2018. As a result, "Many people have suffered emotionally, psychologically, because of this," Assistant Prosecutor Kollette Bordeaux said. On Thursday, six people provided victim impact statements, including church school Principal Julie VanDeven, who called Milatz "a thief and a liar."

Church worship director Amy Duncan told the court that Milatz "continues to manipulate innocent people," while church director of facilities Lori Gaines said accused the former pastor of "[stealing] money from families that trusted [him]."

In March, The Center for the Study of Global Christianity co-director Todd Johnson spoke to Christian Today to shed light on the growing problem of embezzlement, which impacts Christian ministries and churches of all sizes. He cited the "power of trust," which happens when many church members and staff could not believe or accept that a pastor would steal money despite being convicted of embezzlement. Moreover, the Center for the Study of Global Christianity estimated that embezzlers may earn up to $170 billion in 2050 if churches do not implement better policies to guard their funds and address embezzlement.



