A Texas-based pregnancy center opened its new branch in the Dallas Fort Worth area, capping 30 years of its pro-life service as the Prestonwood Baptist Church's ministry.

A Pro-Life Center Focused On Women

Prestonwood Family Resource Center Executive Director Leanne Jamieson, in an interview with CBN News, said they began the center out of meeting the growing demands of the church's clients who have chosen life. Jamieson said they are now able to cater outside of their clientele, such as referrals from other ministries and pregnancy centers.

"It is a picture of the church being pro-life in word and pro-love in action," Jamieson said.

"Prestonwood values all life and we promise to walk aside those who have chosen life by equipping them to be the parents the Lord called them to be," she added.

The newly opened branch follows a boutique design where mothers can choose from a host of free maternity and baby items that include apparel, diapers, cribs, toys, baby care, and feeding supplies. The branch similarly provides counseling and parenting classes that the center is known for.

According to the center's website, their free services include ultrasounds, STD testing, pregnancy tests, guidance, and classes. The classes, which are also offered online, ranging from topics on fatherhood to budgeting and music therapy. The website highlighted that the center is "centered" on its clients in everything it does, ensuring that women undergoing unexpected pregnancies get unwavering support and love.

Prestonwood Baptist Church Pastor Jack Graham told CBN News that this focus on women is consistently provided by the center during and after their pregnancy. Graham rebuked the lie circulated by pro-choice activists that Christian centers "do not care for women after the baby is born."

Graham pointed out the importance of knowing the truth about this matter, especially in the face of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case--from which the draft opinion of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito overturning Roe v. Wade was based--still pending. Graham stressed that their ministry comes from the coupled desire of saving babies and of giving people hope. The pastor stressed that they want to be the kind of Christians that are there throughout a person's pregnancy and thereafter.

"As Christians, we have a responsibility to care for people in every life stage. That's why a family resource center is so important," Graham said.

A Pro-Life Center Celebrating Milestones

The Prestonwood Pregnancy Center has served 97,000 women since it began 30 years ago. The center also celebrated other milestones in its 30th year such as 46 recognized adoption referrals, 113 women who received salvation in Christ, and 1,707 individuals who changed their views on abortion.

The center's 30th anniversary comes eight months after the Texas Heartbeat Act or Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions on pregnancies beginning six weeks upon detection of a fetal heartbeat, was enacted on September 1. The said law has created positive ripples for the pro-life movement in the country that is recently capped with Alito's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, which sadly leaked to the public in early May by Politico.

As of January this year, a study has shown that more women have decided to push with their pregnancies ever since SB 8 was implemented. More women have come to pregnancy centers to seek help. This trend is similarly reflected in the decrease of abortions in the state of Texas since September. SB 8 is expected to continue saving lives following the dismissal of claims filed by abortionists in the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last April.

Rhode Island's Mother of Life Pregnancy Center Gail Faraj-Musleh, in an interview with CatholicTV last April, emphasized the importance of pregnancy centers in the pro-life movement. Faraj-Musleh emphasized that their work as a pregnancy center involve counseling a lot of women in the process of their discernment to continue their pregnancy or not.

In addition, Faraj-Musleh said they help mothers in crisis pregnancies with whatever they need to push through to term. She disclosed their work includes networking with different organizations and companies for the resources needed by the mothers seeking their help, which is given for free.

