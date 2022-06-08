Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene posted a video message for Christians, saying "You're the hope of salvation for America."

In a video posted by anti-right project Right Wing Watch on Twitter, Greene implored her supporters not to pay attention to all the leftists who are saying "Christian nationalism is a threat to democracy." The first-term Republican opposed this notion and claimed that it was a lie. "They are lying to you on purpose."

According to Greene, what the left calls Christian nationalism will put an end to school shootings and crimes in the streets. The movement would block sexual immorality and would teach children in traditional and loving homes. Their initiative would safeguard children's innocence and would foster them to become responsible individuals, who would later become responsible parents if they pursued to start a family.

Standing Up For Christian Nationalism

Greene noted that liberals in America today have linked so-called Christian nationalism to conservative Republican politics because "They are terrified because they have no control over it." She added that the media would also tell sham stories, "labeling Christian nationalism as Domestic Terrorism."

She then turned the table by saying "We could even say the Democrats are domestic terrorists because they funded them and they burned down our city streets and rioted in 2020." She insisted to stop labeling Christians who "love their country and want to take care of it."

Following her remarks, Green posted on her Twitter to lambast people calling Christian nationalism "dangerous." She wrote these were the same people who groom children, promote drag queen concerts in primary and intermediate schools, teach gender myths, and support genital mutilation for teenagers.

Christian Opposing The Movement

Known to be an opposition to the so-called Christian Nationalism Movement, Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty Executive Director Amanda Tyler reacted to Greene's video which garnered more than 600,000 views.

She said that her group, Christians Against Christian Nationalism condemned the overt embrace of Greene for Christian Nationalism. Tyler noted that the movement was not the same as Christianity. According to her, this movement degrades Christianity as it used the faith for a set of political viewpoints. It's a distortion that implied certain orders to be "true" American, the Baptist director said.

Christianity and Christian nationalism should not be mixed up, according to the movement's opposition. She announced that many Christians were joining their campaign to speak out against the movement.

"As Christians and as Americans, we must reject Christian nationalism and hold our elected leaders accountable when they endorse it," she said.

Religious Freedom Differs From Christian Nationalism

Meanwhile, earlier this year Southern Baptist Convention Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Senior Fellow Andrew Walker explained the difference between Religious Freedom and Christian nationalism. He warned that progressive culture might tie Christianity's conservative concerns to be "viewed suspiciously as a means of harming others."

Walker argued that associating religious liberty with Christian Nationalism was a misinterpretation of the provision in the first amendment of the United States. He stated that some Christians were just merely practicing their convictions according to their beliefs. It's a different thing when someone was already imposing certain beliefs on people for acceptance.

