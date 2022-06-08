A massively popular Christian publishing company is facing backlash after it released a list of LGBT book recommendations for Pride Month.

Christian conservatives are pushing back at Eerdmans Publishing Company, a 111-year old Christian publisher of academic and faith-based books for promoting Pride Month with a list of LGBT book recommendations. The Christian publishing company is best known for being the U.S.' leading publishers of books from William Lane Craig, Mark Noll, Richard Muow and N.T. Wright.

Many of Eerdmans' commentaries can be found on pastoral bookshelves not only in the U.S. but also around the world, which is why it came as a surprise that the Christian publishing company endorsed Pride Month with a list of LGBT book recommendations, the Christian Headlines reported.

Eerdmans' website shows a statement on Pride Month, during which "countless businesses [tout] their rainbow flags, multi-colored logos or [raise] their support in different ways." The statement from the Christian publishing company added, "Yet, there is still such disunity and unrest on this topic, among people of faith especially."

Eerdmans Urges Followers to 'Listen' and 'Understand' LGBT Community

Along with its list of LGBT book recommendations, Eerdmans urged Christians to be open to understanding members of the LGBT community. The Christian publishing company urged the faithful to be "willing to listen and seek to understand those in the LGBTQ+ community who are simply fighting to be seen and heard, cared for and loved."

Eerdmans named several LGBT books in their reading list, including "stories of life, love, rocky relationships, and what the Bible has to say about it all." Such books include "In the Margins: A Transgender Man's Journey with Scripture" by Shannon T. L. Kearns and "Family of Origin, Family of Choice: Stories of Queer Christians" by Katie Hays and Susan A. Chiasson.

Christian Publishing Company Faces Pushback Over LGBT Reading List

Eerdmans' move to release LGBT book recommendations for Pride Month has caused major backlash from conservatives and Christians alike. According to Church Leaders, evangelist Brett Kunkle took to Twitter to denounce the Christian publishing company, calling it "once a reputable and trusted Christian publisher" that has now "capitulated to the culture's LGBTQ views," saying it was "deeply disappointing" move.

Meanwhile, Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood president, theologian, and professor Denny Burk also took to Twitter to share that the Christian publishing company "joins the great falling away" from true Christianity. He said it was "grievous" to witness Eerdmans "celebrate wickedness."

Amidst the growing proliferation of LGBT book recommendations in public school libraries, a parent-led initiative has been formed to rid taxpayer-funded libraries of progressive sex- and gender-related content geared towards students. CatholicVote, a self-described "community of patriotic Americans who believe that the timeless truths of the Catholic faith are good for America," launched a movement called "Hide the Pride," which offers guidance for parents who want to speak out to their local library board on the inappropriate books and materials in school libraries today.



