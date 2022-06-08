The New York Times bestselling Christian author and podcast host Sadie Robertson firmly tells couples that sex within marriage is a beautiful gift from God that should only be "opened" the way He designed it when asked about the best relationship advice she can give.

In her podcast Whoa, That's Good, the 24-year-old, alongside her husband, Christian Huff, has this to say about sex, "Anytime you open that before it's meant to be open, there tends to be shame, guilt, insecurity, self-doubt, all this stuff. But within marriage, we found that to be a beautiful gift. And so it's definitely, definitely worth the wait. And you'll see why it's intended for marriage. It's intended for two becoming one."

Christian Headlines reported that the couple chose to wait and made a commitment to purity before getting married in 2019. Robertson expressed that it was worth it.

She further shared, "Christian and I said all the time, 'We want your plan, God, not our own. We want to see your planning come to life in our relationship.' And part of that was waiting to have sex until we were married."

For Those Who Had Sex Before Marriage, God Forgives

The mother of one also said that God does not fail to extend grace and forgive those who have committed pre-marital sex to encourage and comfort couples who have fallen short in purity.

"You are not alone," she tells these couple. She even confessed that she and her husband were not totally pure as each had "a past" before they met. "[But] then meeting each other, we decided we wanted to pursue purity together. And so we did," Robertson added.

Many viewers from her YouTube account, where she also posted a video of the podcast, praised the couple for being transparent and vulnerable, making them an inspiration and a blessing to the younger generations. A 30-year-old viewer wished that she had videos and materials like this when she was a teenager because she looked everywhere else for help and support as a teen.

One comment also stated that it was refreshing to hear a young couple talk about relevant, everyday things that affect relationships and relationships that are striving to be close to Christ personally and together.

Other Celebrities Who Waited To Have Sex After Marriage

Robertson is not the only celebrity who saved her purity before marriage and encourages everyone to do so too.

Justin Bieber, in his famous interview with Vogue, said that not having sex before marriage was a way for him to feel closer to God. He explains, "He's (God) like, I'm trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result."

BuzzFeed also included Jordin Spark on the list, who even wore a purity ring to represent her commitment. True enough, she kept her word until she got married in 2017. When asked why in an interview with Celebs Now Magazine she answered "I don't want to give away bits of my soul to lots of different guys - I want to give all of myself to the right man on the right night. And the right night is my wedding."

Other celebrities are Kevin Jonas, Tim Tebow, Tamara Mowry, Yvonne Orji, and Ciara and Rusell Wilson.

