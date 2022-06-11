Satanists in Idaho are hosting a "family-friendly" LGBT event that targets children while featuring "unbaptisms" and a "drag dance party."

The Satanic Temple (TST) in Idaho is celebrating Pride Month by sponsoring an LGBT event that features "unbaptisms" and a drag dance party. Labeled a "family-friendly" event, the "Pride in the Park" gathering at Coeur d'Alene City Park and Bandshell takes place Saturday.

According to CBN News, the LGBT event aimed at kids is also supported by the ACLU of Idaho, Everytown for Gun Safety, Citizens' Climate Lobby, Ecumenical Catholic Communion Church, Idaho State Police District 1, and a local public library.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the Idaho Satanic Temple announced that they will have merchandise for sale and will offer "support to our community" by "performing unbaptisms for those interested." The post concluded by saying, "Just know, Satan loves you for you! Hail Satan!"

Satanic Temple's LGBT Event Offering 'Unbaptisms'

Baptisms are a Christian sacrament in which followers of Jesus Christ submit themselves to the Christian faith and are then "reborn" by being submerged into water and then reemerging, as recounted in the Bible, WWMT reported. Christianity.com explained, "If the meaning of baptism could be summarized to one word, that word would be identification. Baptism speaks primarily of personal, public identification with Jesus Christ."

Meanwhile, "unbaptisms" is a ritual or ceremony to undo a baptism. The Satanic Temple in Austin previously held an "unbaptism" ritual back in 2019, describing the event as "an opportunity for religious liberation and self worship." The Satanic Temple said at the time that the ritual was to "[cast] aside the shackles of religious tyranny and [embrace] the self."

The same will take place this weekend in Idaho, where The Satanic Temple is hosting the "Pride int eh Park" event, which is said to feature "family friendly" activities such as a Pride Stride fitness walk, a Color Kindness Chalk Art Challenge, "Say Pride" photo booth, LGBT art exhibit, and musical performances.

Satanic Temple's LGBT Event to Feature a 'Drag' Dance Party

Among the other activities in this weekend's "Pride in the Park" event hosted by the Satanic Temple is a "Drag Dance Party," which is said to be aimed at children. Drag shows have been a hot topic among parents in recent years, especially as LGBT advocates continue to push such drag shows into schools, libraries, and churches despite being inappropriate for such audiences.

Just last weekend, a gay bar in Cedar Springs, Texas hosted a "family firendly" edition of its weekly drag queen brunch event titled "Drag Your Kids to Pride." The Hill reported that several videos circulated on social media on Monday showing children with adult guardians at a club where a drag queen was performing. The event immediately garnered backlash, with Texas Rep. Bryan Slaton promising to introduce legislation to prevent minors from attending drag shows. In a letter, Rep. Slaton labeled drag queens as "perverted adults" who are "obsessed with sexualizing young children."



