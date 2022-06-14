A Good Samaritan died after she helped a man who was a victim of a hit-and-run crash in Florida.

On Monday, a 46-year-old woman passed away after attempting to help a man who fell victim to a hit-and-run crash on the Southside Connector in Jacksonville, Florida. At 12:30 a.m. that morning, a pick-up truck was hit by a vehicle as it was getting onto the Southside Connector from the entrance ramp of Trednick Parkway. The vehicle did not stop despite the crash that left the 22-year old Texas driver's life in danger.

According to News 4 JAX, the collision caused the truck to spin and face the wrong way in the inside northbound lane of the Southside Connector. Soon, a 46-year-old woman from Jacksonville saw the crash and left her car on the road to check on the Texas driver.

Another Driver Taken to the Hospital Following Second Crash

While both the Good Samaritan and the Texas driver were standing next to the driver's side of the pick-up truck, another driver did not see the truck on the road and hit it head-on, causing the pick-up to slam against the Texas driver and the Good Samaritan. The pick-up truck also crashed into the woman's stalled car.

A 37-year-old woman from Jacksonville was driving the car that lost control and spun out after crashing into the pick-up truck. She was wearing a seatbelt and was later taken to Memorial Hospital after sustaining serious injuries. The Texas driver was critically injured, the Herald Sun reported. The Good Samaritan, however, died on the spot.

Good Samaritan Killed While Helping Stranded Driver

The Monday incident on the Southside Connector was not the first time a Good Samaritan lost their lives helping others. In May, a 41-year old Good Samaritan passed away while crossing State Road 7 to rescue a driver who ran out of gas in Broward County, the Miami Herald reported.

A crash took place shortly after 11 p.m. on a Wednesday night, after which the southbound lanes near Northwest 24th Street in Lauderhill remained closed until Thursday morning. The 41-year-old man was identified as Erick Veilleux, who Lauderhill police spokesman Major Mike Santiago described as a "real life Good Samaritan."

According to police, Veilleux stopped in the northbound lanes of State Road 7 to assist a stranded driver who ran out of fuel. He crossed the road to fetch fuel at a nearby gas station. However, on his way back, the Good Samaritan was hit by a driver in a white Honda as he attempted to cross to the southbound lanes.

The impact sent Veillux flying across the median and crashing into his car. He was soon taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he passed away.

In Hallandale Beach on Saturday night, a Good Samaritan Uber driver's 11-year-old son was also killed while trying to help the driver of a stalled Jeep along the 800 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, WPLG Local 10 reported. As the Good Samaritan and his 11-year-old son were pushing the Jeep off the road, the driver of a gray Ford vehicle crashed into the Jeep from behind. An adult from the Jeep and the 11-year-old were pronounced dead in the hospital, while two other adult victims were being treated.



