Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp expressed his gratitude to God, his family, team, and supporters after the Los Angeles Rams signed him a three-year contract worth $80 million.

The contract contained a $75 million guarantee and was worth $110 million over five years. It's the highest guaranteed pay package ever offered to an NFL wide receiver, according to ESPN. Kupp expressed his delight with the contract in a video released by the Los Angeles Rams. He expressed his delight at returning to Los Angeles and staying for the long haul, as well as his anticipation for the wonderful journey ahead.

He posted on his Twitter a statement following his contract signing. Kupp shared that he was grateful to Los Angeles Rams for making his childhood dreams come true and for their continuous trust in him.

ESPN reported that during the regular season last year, Kupp led the league with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. In He grabbed two touchdowns in Super Bowl LVI and was granted MVP of the game. He became the fourth player to lead the league in receptions, 5,500 receiving yards, and 40 receiving touchdowns within his first five career seasons since the 1970 merger.

In his statement, Kupp also thanked all his coaches and teammates throughout his career, saying he learned from them all. According to ESPN, Kupp also stated on Tuesday that the deal should be something they can collaborate on. He shared that the deal was something great for the team, for him and his family. The wide receiver said, "That place exists, and it's just getting there."

Kupp Glorifies God Amidst Success

He also acknowledged his family's support in his post. According to Kupp, despite the sacrifices he made to participate at the top level, his wife Anna and children June and Cypress allowed him to play and join him on his quest.

Furthermore, he praised God for his goodness, acknowledging His works throughout Kupp's life. Though he was thankful for the privilege given to him, with humility the Christian player understands that each moment was all temporary. In prayers, he asked to become a light for this world and to be filled and guided by the Holy Spirit. Kupp hopes that his days would be used for His will and His glory.

He also never forgot to thank all his supporters and fans who joined him for the first five years and expressed his excitement for the next coming years.

One of his fans commented in his post, saying he was one of the best wide receivers and he just got rewarded for his skills. "Congrats on your career so far and can't wait to see more!" the fan wrote.

One commenter also congratulated Kupp and his family. He shared that after 11 days since his team won the Super Bowl, he had his son and named him Cooper also. He hopes to have that connection with Kupp in real life.

