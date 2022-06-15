Israel once again signed a joint statement against China's forced imprisonment of Uyghur Muslims last Tuesday at the United Nation's Human Rights Council.

It joined a 47-country bloc that denounced China's abuse of human rights where Dutch Ambassador Paul Bekkers cannot help but express grave concern over Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region's human rights situation as he read out the statement on the second day of UNHRCC's 50th session in Geneva, Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel has been doing this for two consecutive years, with the first one initiated by Canada with the support of the U.S and Europe countries, and this year by the Netherlands.

Reports On Discrimination, Torture, And Inhumane Treatments To Over A Million Victims

The joint statement on the human rights situation in China indicated that there are over a million victims that have been randomly and unreasonably detained, and these have extensive research and credible reports as support.

As quoted from Gov.UK, they are reports of "ongoing widespread surveillance, discrimination against Uyghurs and other persons belonging to minorities as well as of severe restrictions on Uyghur culture and the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to freedom of religion or belief," and also reports on "torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, forced labour, and forced separation of children from their parents by authorities."

Further, China, on a "repeat call", is urged to immediately address the issues and concerns presented, especially in putting an end to "the arbitrary detention of Muslim Uyghurs and persons belonging to other minorities."

There was also a plea for China to guarantee and respect the rule of law, to comply with the human rights' national and international law, and ratify the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights treaty.

Chinese 'Re-education' Camps Reveals To Be Security Internment Camps

Just recently, another report from Jerusalem Post talked about a massive leak of thousands of hacked files that divulged alleged activities of abuse and discrimination by China against Uyghur Muslims.

The "Xinjiang Police Files,", which is now called, was said to have "over 2,800 images of detainees, over 300,000 personal records, over 23,000 detainee records, and over 10 camp police instructions," which are all accessible on the website www.xinjiangpolicefiles.org.

This led UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss to call out China declaring that they will continue to hold the country into account especially since there are new pieces of evidence that show "the extraordinary scale of China's targeting of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities."

These are the other 46 countries that signed the China statement with Israel: Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Eswatini, Finland, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Liberia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

