The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now looking into the numerous attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers ahead of a Supreme Court decision that may overturn Roe v. Wade. The FBI investigation is looking at the attacks on pro-life centers as potential acts of domestic violent extremism, the agency announced on Friday.

"The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country," a statement released by the FBI read, as per Fox News. "The FBI takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities."

The Catholic Telegraph reported that the FBI called upon the public to come forward if they "observe anything suspicious" or have any tips on "potential threats." Meanwhile, Republican senators and members of Congress urged Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the attacks on pro-life centers and churches. Several pro-life organizations, religious groups, and political associations have also sent a letter to AG Garland to take action against the attacks.

Leftist Pro-abortion Group Claims Responsibility for Attacks on Pro-life Centers and Churches

An extreme leftist pro-choice group called Jane's Revenge recently took credit for attacks on pro-life centers, including the one at Wisconsin Family Action in May and the one in Washington D.C. last week. Now, authorities are investigating another attack in New York. Last week, Jane's Revenge announced on its website that they are "not one group but many," which is why they were able to mobilize across different states such as Washington, Iowa, Oregon, Texas, New York, and Florida.

The group also vowed to "take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures" as it continues to observe how "medical autonomy is stripped away, humanity is increasingly criminalized, and merely surviving becomes largely untenable."

Pro-life Pregnancy Center CEO Denounces Attacks

Despite Jane's Revenge's call for more vandalism and destruction of property, pro-life groups are responding in a different way. In fact, one CEO of a recently firebombed pro-life pregnancy center sent a message to radical pro-choice groups that continue to disrupt their work.

First Image is an organization that runs a pregnancy resource center in Oregon. It is led by CEO Luke Cirillo, who expressed hope that the perpetrator of the attacks would have their hearts "softened" because the pro-life group wants "to see good for them." He added, "This is not good for the soul."

"Engaging in hate is destructive to the soul," Cirillo told Faithwire. First Image's Gresham Pregnancy Resource Center was set on fire on June 11 by unknown vandals after an incendiary was thrown through a window at the clinic. One room in the clinic had been destroyed by the fire. Cirillo described the damage as "pretty significant."

Cirillo shared that they still do not know the "full extent of the damage" and are disheartened that they must discontinue operations because it will take some time before the facility would become fully functional once more. Cirillo expressed dismay over the "deception" and "misconceptions" that people have about his organization, which provides a "slate of services and support" to women who have unwanted pregnancies.

Cirillo explained that pro-life centers like his work with ob-gynecologists to provide much-needed maternal healthcare, while connecting mothers to social services, housing, and helping them navigate insurance, all of which are essential services that are now on pause because of the attack.



